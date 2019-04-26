Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-JOE BIDEN-THE LATEST The Latest: Biden: Charlottesville was epiphany on 2020 run WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says the events in Charlottesville were an “epiphany” to him because he had never…

ELECTION 2020-JOE BIDEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Biden: Charlottesville was epiphany on 2020 run

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says the events in Charlottesville were an “epiphany” to him because he had never seen anything like it in his lifetime.

Video of Biden’s remarks on Thursday evening at a fundraiser in Philadelphia were obtained by The Associated Press from attendees. Biden announced earlier in the day that he was running for president and said President Donald Trump’s “moral equivalence” between white supremacists and counterprotesters was a major motivating factor.

The former vice president made frequent mention of Trump at the fundraiser, saying, “Every nation is held up by an invisible moral fabric, and it’s being shredded, and our kids are listening.”

He says he hopes in a few years people will realize that the Trump era was “an aberration in American history” ”because this is not who we are.”

AP-US-MEASLES-CALIFORNIA-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Measles quarantine orders at 2 LA universities

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A quarantine order has been issued for students and staff at two Los Angeles universities who may have been exposed to measles and either have not been vaccinated or can’t verify that they have immunity.

The University of California, Los Angeles, said that as of Wednesday there were 119 students and 8 faculty members under quarantine. The number of those quarantined at California State University, Los Angeles, is not immediately known.

UCLA says some people could remain in quarantines for up to 48 hours before they prove immunity. A few may need to remain in quarantine for up to seven days.

The orders come as a small outbreak of measles is occurring in Los Angeles County involving five confirmed cases linked to overseas travel.

SRI LANKA-BLASTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Australia says Sri Lanka bombings had IS support

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says the Sri Lankan militants blamed for the Easter attacks in that country had support from the Islamic State group.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Friday that ties between the local group and Islamic State included identifying the targets of the attacks. Sunday’s attacks killing at least 253 people primarily struck three churches that were packed with Easter worshippers and three luxury hotels popular with foreigners.

Morrison said the attacks demonstrated a new front in fighting terrorism, that militants who fought in Syria and Iraq had returned home with skills to carry out attacks while being part of a broader network that could provide money, training and target identification.

NFL DRAFT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Montez Sweat’s wait finally ended by Washington

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Montez Sweat’s wait has ended thanks to the Washington Redskins trading up with Indianapolis to grab the Mississippi State pass rusher at No. 26.

Sweat had been rated as a potential top-10 pick before reports of a heart condition found during the NFL combine in February. He originally had committed to attend the NFL draft in Nashville before deciding last weekend to celebrate with his family in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Indianapolis received Washington’s second-round pick at No. 46 overall and a second-round pick in 2020 in the deal.

General manager Chris Ballard got a pair of starters in the second round last year with linebacker Darius Leonard and right tackle Braden Smith.

The Oakland Raiders used their third and final pick in the first round on defense, taking safety Johnathan Abram from Mississippi State. They used two of those selections on defense after grabbing defensive end Clelin Ferrell of Clemson fourth overall.

The Los Angeles Chargers took Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery at No. 28, making him the ninth defensive lineman taken in the first round.

SEVERE WEATHER-DEEP SOUTH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Central Texas storm confirmed as a tornado

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Damaging winds that destroyed a Central Texas warehouse have now been confirmed as a tornado.

The National Weather Service has classified the tornado that smashed the warehouse just outside Bryan, Texas, Wednesday afternoon as an EF2 twister with winds estimated at up to 120 mph (193 kph), a strong storm capable of doing significant damage. A National Weather Service survey team is in San Augustine in East Texas to determine if damaging winds there were a tornado.

The weather service says a supercell thunderstorm roared from San Augustine to the northeast, spawning the tornado that caused severe damage in Ruston, Louisiana, and killed two people.

NORTH KOREA-DETAINEE DEATH

Report: North Korea sought $2M from US for captured American

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Korea reportedly insisted the U.S. agree to pay $2 million in medical costs in 2017 before it released detained American college student Otto Warmbier while he was in a coma.

The Washington Post reports that a U.S. envoy sent to North Korea to retrieve the 21-year-old student signed an agreement to pay the $2 million on instructions passed down from President Donald Trump.

The paper says the U.S. did not pay the money at least through 2017 and that it is unclear whether it paid it later.

A White House spokeswoman declined comment Thursday to The Associated Press, saying the administration does not discuss hostage negotiations.

Warmbier was convicted of attempting to steal a propaganda poster. He died shortly after arriving back in the U.S. in June 2017.

BC-PUTIN-KIM-SUMMIT

Kim Jong Un visits war memorial following summit with Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a wreath-laying ceremony at a war memorial near the headquarters of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet as he wrapped up his visit to the Russian Far East following a summit with President Vladimir Putin.

Kim arrived at the memorial in Vladivostok on Friday. He took off his fedora and bowed after laying flowers at the memorial as a Russian military band played North Korea’s national anthem.

Kim and Putin met on Thursday where the North says they held deep discussions to boost “strategic communication and tactical collaboration” over issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang’s state media did not report on any specific agreement on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and sanctions against the North.

POLICE SHOOTING-MINNEAPOLIS-OFFICER

Officer fled civil war as a child, resettled in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The police officer on trial in Minneapolis for fatally shooting an unarmed woman fled Somalia’s civil war as a child.

Mohamed Noor testified Thursday that he followed a well-worn path with his family to a refugee camp in Kenya. Then they came to the U.S. and eventually settled in Minnesota. He carved out a life in business and later spotted an online ad recruiting police officers.

Noor’s testimony broke more than 18 months of silence since the shooting in July 2017.

His hiring in 2015 was welcomed by city leaders seeking to diversify the police force. He was fired after being charged in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. She called 911 to report a possible crime near her home and was shot as she approached his squad car.

OBIT-HAVLICEK

John Havlicek, Boston Celtics great, dies at 79

BOSTON (AP) — John Havlicek, the Boston Celtics great whose steal of Hal Greer’s inbounds pass in the final seconds of the 1965 Eastern Conference final against the Philadelphia 76ers remains one of the most famous plays in NBA history, has died. He was 79.

The Celtics said the Hall of Famer died Thursday in Jupiter, Florida. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available. The Boston Globe said he had Parkinson’s disease.

Gravel-voiced Johnny Most’s radio call of the 1965 steal — “Havlicek stole the ball! Havlicek stole the ball!” — helped make the play one of the most enduring moments in NBA history.

“John Havlicek is one of the most accomplished players in Boston Celtics history, and the face of many of the franchise’s signature moments,” the Celtics said in a statement. “He was a champion in every sense, and as we join his family, friends, and fans in mourning his loss, we are thankful for all the joy and inspiration he brought to us.”

Nicknamed “Hondo” for his resemblance to John Wayne, Havlicek was drafted in the first round in 1962 out of Ohio State by a Celtics team stocked with stars Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, K.C. Jones, Sam Jones, Tom Sanders, Tom Heinsohn and Frank Ramsey.

Boston won NBA championships in his first six years with the team.

Then, as the veteran players gradually moved on, Havlicek became the team’s elder statesman and moved up to become a starter. The team won championships in 1973-74 and 1975-76 with Havlicek leading teams that included Dave Cowens and Jo Jo White.

Havlicek went on to win eight NBA championships and an NBA Finals MVP award, setting Celtics career records for points and games. He was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History and enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984. At Ohio State, he helped lead the Buckeyes to the 1960 national championship.

As much as his deadly jump shot or his heroics in Boston’s triple-overtime NBA finals victory over Phoenix in 1976, Havlicek was known for his durability. He played at least 81 games in each of his 15 seasons with the Celtics and he didn’t just play: He was on the run constantly and was perpetually in motion.

In his NBA career he scored 26,395 points in 1,270 games. He seldom rested.

“The Boston Celtics are not a team, they are a way of life,” Red Auerbach once said. And no one personified the Celtic way more than Havlicek.

His No.17 was raised to the rafters in old Boston Garden and now resides in TD Garden, retired soon after he retired in 1978.

Born April 8, 1940, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, Havlicek became a standout athlete at Bridgeport High School in a small coal-mining town of 2,500 near Wheeling, West Virginia.

The 6-foot-5 Havlicek was also an outstanding football and baseball player in high school and was given a tryout by the Cleveland Browns after graduating from college.

As a sophomore at Ohio State, he scored 12.2 points a game as the Buckeyes won the national championship, beating California 75-55 in the final. His junior and senior years, Ohio State again won the Big Ten titles and made it to the NCAA title game but lost to Cincinnati each time. During Havlicek’s three years at Ohio State, the Buckeyes went 78-6, dominating most games unlike any team up to that time.

All five starters from Ohio State’s title team in 1960 — which included Jerry Lucas and future Celtic teammate Larry Siegfried — played in the NBA. Backup Bob Knight went to a Hall of Fame coaching career.

Havlicek remained in Boston after his retirement, managing investments. He later split time between New England and Florida. He occasionally returned to Ohio State for reunions of the championship team and Celtics events. His Ohio State number was retired during ceremonies in the 2004-2005 season.

___

Former AP Sports Writer Rusty Miller in Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this report.

REDISTRICTING-MICHIGAN

Judges: Michigan must redraw congressional, legislative maps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A three-judge panel has ruled that Michigan’s congressional and legislative maps are unconstitutionally gerrymandered, ordering the state Legislature to redraw at least 34 districts for the 2020 election.

The decision issued Thursday also requires special state Senate elections to be held in 2020, instead of 2022 as scheduled.

The judges say the maps drawn by Republicans in 2011 violate Democratic voters’ constitutional rights, including by diluting the weight of their votes. They are giving the GOP-led Legislature until Aug. 1 to submit new maps. The new maps would need the signature of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.