Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The Latest: Putin, Kim shake hands before start of talks

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have shaken hands before heading to talks at a university in Russia’s far-eastern city of Vladivostok.

TV coverage showed Kim arriving in a limousine before shaking hands with Putin. Putin smiled and gestured to Kim before they both walked inside the building.

Putin then introduced Kim to Russian officials who shook his hand.

Thursday’s summit reflects Russia’s effort to position itself as an essential player in the North Korean nuclear standoff.

Kim’s first trip to Russia comes about two months after his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, which failed because of disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North.

TEXAS EXECUTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Texas executes man for 1998 dragging death

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — An avowed racist who orchestrated one of the most gruesome hate crimes in U.S. history has been executed in Texas for the dragging death of a black man.

John William King, who was white, received lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1998 slaying of James Byrd Jr., who was chained to the back of a truck and dragged along a road outside Jasper, Texas.

Prosecutors said Byrd was targeted because he was black.

The 44-year-old King was put to death at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas.

The hate crime put a national spotlight on Jasper, a town of about 7,600 residents near the Texas-Louisiana border that was branded with a racist stigma it has tried to shake off ever since.

King was the second man executed for Byrd’s killing. A third man was sentenced to life in prison.

MISSING BOY-ILLINOIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Missing boy’s body was buried in shallow grave

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — Police say the body of a 5-year-old Illinois boy whose parents reported him missing last week was found buried in a shallow grave and wrapped in plastic in a rural area a few miles from the family’s home.

Crystal Lake police Chief James Black said during a news conference that investigators found what they believe to be the remains of Andrew “AJ” Freund early Wednesday in the neighboring city of Woodstock. Efforts are underway to confirm it is AJ’s body.

He says they were led to the body after interviewing AJ’s parents overnight and presenting them with cellphone evidence.

The parents, Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham, each face five counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Authorities say they reported him missing last Thursday and told officers they last saw him at bedtime the night before.

MEASLES CASES

US measles cases hit highest mark in 25 years

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. measles cases have climbed to their highest level in 25 years, largely because misinformation is turning parents against vaccines.

New York City health officials on Wednesday reported 61 new cases since late last week. According to an Associated Press count, that pushes this year’s national tally past the 667 cases reported for all of 2014. It makes it the worst year for measles since 1994.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its national measles count on Mondays. CDC officials on Wednesday said they are reviewing and validating the latest reports.

Roughly three-quarters of this year’s illnesses have been in New York, mainly in New York City and nearby Rockland County. Most of those cases have been in unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities.

The CDC recommends the vaccine for every American over 1 year old.

BORDER-ARMED GROUPS

Authorities keep distance, yet work with armed border group

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (AP) — Authorities have distanced themselves from an armed civilian group that detains asylum-seeking families at the U.S.-Mexico border. But the United Constitutional Patriots have never been shy about saying they work with Border Patrol agents.

After its activities drew widespread criticism, the group was thrown out of its camp this week for trespassing in Sunland Park, New Mexico, a suburb of El Paso, Texas.

Frequent social media posts show masked men in combat fatigues chasing migrants and ordering them to stay put until border agents arrive.

Jim Benvie is a spokesman for the group. In Facebook video, he has encouraged others to join and says the effort works with the Border Patrol.

Customs and Border Protection says it does not condone private organizations that take law enforcement into their own hands.

CAR HITS PEDESTRIANS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police: Driver who hurt 8 didn’t express remorse

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a driver who veered into a crosswalk and injured eight pedestrians in California did not say why he did it but indicated the act was intentional.

Sunnyvale police Capt. Jim Choi said Wednesday that Isaiah Peoples did not express any remorse as he talked to police.

Choi said Peoples kept going after hitting the pedestrians until he struck a tree at high speed.

Peoples is a 34-year-old Army veteran. His mother says he experienced post-traumatic stress disorder while serving in Iraq.

LATIN AMERICA-EUROPE-MEDICAL MARIJUANA

2 firms first to export LatAm medicinal marijuana to Europe

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Two companies from Uruguay and Colombia will become the first in Latin America to export medical marijuana products to Europe.

Fotmer Life Sciences of Uruguay and Clever Leaves of Colombia announced Wednesday that they will export cannabis extract and dried marijuana flowers to Germany, which they called the largest market in Europe, with an estimated 700,000 people using medicinal products derived from marijuana.

The announcements of the deals did not provide a dollar figure or start date.

FACEBOOK-EARNINGS

Facebook takes $3B charge for FTC investigation in 1Q

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is taking a $3 billion charge as a contingency against a possible fine by the Federal Trade Commission. The agency has been investigating Facebook, but has not announced any findings yet.

The one-time charge slashes Facebook’s first-quarter net income considerably, although revenue grew by 25% in the period. The FTC has been looking into whether Facebook is in violation of a 2011 agreement promising to protect user privacy.

The social network said Wednesday that its net income was 85 cents per share in the January-March period. Revenue grew 26 % to $15.08 billion from a year earlier. Excluding the charge, it earned $1.89 per share.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $14.98 billion.

Facebook’s monthly user base grew 8% to 2.38 billion.

FILM-BOX OFFICE-AVENGERS ENDGAME

‘Avengers: Endgame’ poised to topple box-office records

NEW YORK (AP) — By any measure, the release of “Avengers: Endgame” is a movie-theater event unlike any other.

When the 22nd film in Marvel Studios’ saga opens in North American theaters on Thursday night, it will land on more screens than any movie ever has in U.S. and Canadian theaters. And the 4,600 theaters the Walt Disney Co. has lined up may still not even be able to keep up with demand.

Beginning Thursday night, AMC Theatres will stay open 72 hours straight. Some $120 million in presales have already set records on advance ticketing services Fandango and Atom. AMC’s website was crashed by early “Endgame” ticket buyers.

Disney said Wednesday that “Avengers: Endgame” grossed about $107.2 million in China on Wednesday, where it first opened.

SRI LANKA-BLASTS-ALL ALONE

Sri Lankan woman loses most of her family in Easter bombings

NEGOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — On Sunday, 43-year-old Anusha Kumari was left childless and a widow when suicide bombers launched a coordinated attack on churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka.

More than 350 people were killed in the near-simultaneous bombings. About a third of the victims were celebrating Easter Mass at St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo.

Kumari lost her daughter, son, husband, sister-in-law and two nieces.

They were buried three days later on some vacant land near the stricken church that has quickly become a cemetery for some of the bombing victims.

Sri Lanka’s president has asked for the resignations of the defense secretary and national police chief after acknowledging that some intelligence units were aware of threats to churches before the Easter bombings.

