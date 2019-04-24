Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

SRI LANKA-BLASTS Death toll rises to 359 in Sri Lanka bombings, more arrested COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police say the death toll in the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka has risen to 359 and…

SRI LANKA-BLASTS

Death toll rises to 359 in Sri Lanka bombings, more arrested

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police say the death toll in the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka has risen to 359 and more suspects have been arrested.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara also said Wednesday morning that 18 suspects were arrested overnight, raising the total detained to 58.

The prime minister warned on Tuesday that several suspects armed with explosives were still at large.

Another top government official said the suicide bombings at the churches, hotels and other sites were carried out by Islamic fundamentalists in apparent retaliation for the New Zealand mosque massacre last month.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the Sri Lanka attacks and released images that purported to show the attackers. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that investigators were still determining the extent of the bombers’ foreign links.

BC-PUTIN-KIM SUMMIT

North Korea’s Kim arrives in Russia before summit with Putin

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia for his summit with President Vladimir Putin in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

Russian news agency Tass quoted a local official as saying Kim was given flowers, bread and salt at the Hasan train station after crossing the border.

Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov told Russian media Tuesday that the summit Thursday will focus on North Korea’s nuclear program.

Kim’s Russia trip comes about two months after his second summit with President Donald Trump failed because of disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said Kim was seen off by officials and residents as he left Pyongyang by his special train at dawn Wednesday.

BOY SCOUTS-SEX ABUSE

Looming wave of sex-abuse cases poses threat to Boy Scouts

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers across the U.S. are recruiting clients for a potentially crippling new wave of sexual abuse lawsuits against the Boy Scouts.

Past payouts have already seriously strained the organization’s finances, and it hasn’t ruled out filing for bankruptcy. But now the threat is increasing because a number of states are moving to create a new legal window so that victims of long-ago abuse can sue.

A bankruptcy filing by the Boy Scouts could be epic in its scope and complexity and could prove crippling to the organization. It could also result in lower payouts to people who were molested as youngsters by scoutmasters or other volunteers.

ELECTION 2020-PETE BUTTIGIEG

Dem donors swoon, and sometimes fight, over Pete Buttigieg

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is suddenly the hottest ticket for Democratic donors in the 2020 presidential contest.

Entertainment moguls are fighting over who will host Hollywood fundraisers for the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Democratic donors are showering him with praise. And he has been repeatedly selling out fundraisers across the U.S.

Whether the gay former military officer and Rhodes scholar will be able to capitalize on his improbable star turn and build out a campaign with staying power remains to be seen.

What is indisputable, however, is that donors are clamoring for more.

That could help thaw a Democratic money game that’s been largely frozen during the early months of the primary, with many major financiers waiting for the crowded field to thin.

LOTTERY JACKPOT-THE LATEST

The Latest: GOP bill would keep lottery winners secret

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers are introducing a bill that would allow lottery winners in Wisconsin to remain anonymous.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Rep. Gary Tauchen announced the bill Tuesday, about 40 minutes after Manuel Franco of West Allis appeared a Madison news conference to reveal he had won a $768 million Powerball jackpot, the third largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Current state law doesn’t allow lottery winners to remain anonymous. Tauchen said in a news release announcing the bill that lottery winners often become targets of fraud, abuse and harassment.

Franco said at his news conference that he felt a sense of paranoia after he realized he won. He says he thought somebody was behind him every day and he kept the winning ticket in a safe.

ELECTION 2020-JULIÁN CASTRO

Julián Castro is finally running but fighting to get noticed

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro is back in Texas and trying to break out of the back of the pack.

Castro will join many of his 2020 rivals Wednesday at a candidate forum in Houston. That includes former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, whose popularity back home has illustrated some of the challenges Castro is facing.

Castro entered the race as a fast-climber in the Democratic Party. He was elected San Antonio mayor at age 34 and was an Obama Cabinet member and a contender for Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016.

But he lags in polling and fundraising and still hasn’t been guaranteed a spot in the first debates this summer.

Bigger name are struggling for a foothold, too, and Castro aides point to a donor uptick in April.

MIGRANT CARAVAN

Migrants anxious after Mexican authorities raid caravan

PIJIJIAPAN, Mexico (AP) — Central American migrants hoping to reach the U.S. now carry the added anxiety of the pursued after Mexican police and immigration agents detained hundreds in a surprise raid on a caravan in Mexico’s south.

While their compatriots were been taken into custody Monday, hundreds of other migrants scrambled away into the brush along the highway in Chiapas state to elude authorities.

Many had already learned they would not be received in towns with the same hospitality that greeted previous caravans, and now they know they won’t be safe walking along the rural highway either. Mexican authorities detained hundreds in the largest single raid on a migrant caravan since the groups started moving through the country last year.

NEW ZEALAND-ELIMINATING ONLINE TERROR

New Zealand and France to call for an end to online terror

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she and French President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting in Paris next month seeking to eliminate acts of violent extremism and terrorism from being shown online.

Ardern says she and Macron will ask world leaders and chief executives of technology companies to agree to a pledge called the “Christchurch Call,” named after the New Zealand city where an attack took place last month.

But Ardern didn’t release any details of the pledge, saying they were still being developed.

The man accused of murdering 50 people in two Christchurch mosques livestreamed the attack on Facebook after mounting a camera on his helmet. The chilling 17-minute video was copied and viewed widely on the internet even as tech companies scrambled to remove it.

BILL COSBY

Bill Cosby fighting $1M/month legal bill in arbitration

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fee dispute between actor Bill Cosby and a Los Angeles law firm shows the firm billed him about $1 million a month in the run-up to his first sex assault trial.

The 81-year-old Cosby is challenging a California arbitration award that trims the $9 million bill from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan to below $7 million.

Cosby accuses the firm of fraud, elder abuse and “egregious” billing practices in a petition Friday.

The arbitration panel cut the bill by 25 percent, but found its lawyer rates of about $500 to $1,000 an hour reasonable for its share of pretrial work on the criminal case and nine civil cases filed around the country.

The law firm did not immediately return a message late Monday seeking comment.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term in Pennsylvania after a 2018 retrial.

SUPREME COURT-CENSUS-CITIZENSHIP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Court conservatives seem OK with census question

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority appears ready to uphold the Trump administration’s plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census, despite evidence that millions of Hispanics and immigrants could go uncounted.

There seems to be a clear divide between the court’s liberal and conservative justices in a case that could affect how many seats states have in the House of Representatives and their share of federal dollars over the next 10 years. States with a large number of immigrants tend to vote Democratic.

Three lower courts have so far blocked the plan to ask every U.S. resident about citizenship in the census, finding that the question would discourage many immigrants from being counted.

But on Tuesday, the conservative justices did not appear to share that concern.

__

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.