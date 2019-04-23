Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-CANDIDATE FORUM-THE LATEST The Latest: Buttigieg: It’s clear Trump deserves impeachment MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) says Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump are “stupendously different…

The Latest: Buttigieg: It’s clear Trump deserves impeachment

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) says Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump are “stupendously different in very, very many respects” as he tried to smooth over an earlier comparison of the two politicians.

At a CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Monday night, Buttigieg noted that anti-establishment energy “can find its way in a number of very different political directions.”

He says recent history shows that voters aren’t just focused on “are you close to me on a left-right political spectrum.” Rather, he said, they want to know: “Are you really going to profoundly change the system that we’re living in?”

Sanders and Buttigieg are among the Democrats seeking the party’s nomination to take on Trump in the 2020 election.

SRI LANKA-BLASTS

Sri Lanka arrests 40 suspects after bombings, toll up to 310

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — As a state of emergency took effect Tuesday giving the Sri Lankan military war-time powers, police arrested 40 suspects, including the driver of a van allegedly used by the suicide bombers and the owner of a house where some of them lived.

Sri Lanka’s president gave the military a wider berth to detain and arrest suspects — powers that were used during the 26-year civil war but withdrawn when it ended in 2009.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said the death toll from Sunday’s attacks rose to 310.

President Maithripala Sirisena has declared a day of mourning for Tuesday, a day after officials disclosed that warnings had been received weeks ago of the possibility of an attack by the radical Muslim group blamed for the bloodshed.

PHILIPPINES-EARTHQUAKE

Quake kills at least 11, 24 missing in northern Philippines

PORAC, Philippines (AP) — Officials say rescuers have found more bodies overnight in the rubble of a supermarket that crashed down in a powerful earthquake that damaged buildings and an airport in the northern Philippines. The death toll is now 11, and 24 people are missing.

Mayor Condralito dela Cruz said the bodies of four victims were pulled from Chuzon Supermarket in the town of Porac.

Rescuers used cranes, crowbars and sniffer dogs to look for people in the rubble, some of whom were yelling for help.

Authorities inserted a tube to blow in oxygen in the hope of helping people pinned there to breathe. On Tuesday morning, rescuers pulled out a man alive, sparking cheers. A Porac councilor told The Associated Press another victim was expected to be pulled out alive soon.

MYANMAR-JOURNALISTS

Myanmar court rejects appeal of jailed Reuters reporters

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s Supreme Court has rejected the final appeal of two Reuters journalists and upheld seven-year prison sentences for their reporting on the military’s brutal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo earlier this month shared with their colleagues the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting, one of journalism’s highest honors.

The court did not given a reason for its decision Tuesday.

The reporters were arrested in December 2017 and sentenced last September after being accused of illegally possessing official documents, a violation of a colonial-era law.

They denied the allegation and contended they were framed by police. International rights groups, media freedom organizations, U.N experts and several governments have condemned their conviction as an injustice and an attack on freedom of the press.

MISSING BOY-ILLINOIS

Mother of missing Illinois 5-year-old not talking to police

CHICAGO (AP) — Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say the mother of a 5-year-old boy who disappeared last week is refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Deputy Chief Tom Kotlowski says the only time JoAnn Cunningham talked to police was when she made the initial report that Andrew “AJ” Freund had disappeared after he went to bed Wednesday night. He says she is a “valuable resource because she was the last to see Andrew.”

Cunningham doesn’t have a listed telephone number, and her attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

Police say they plan to continue the search Monday in the community about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Police have used dogs to search and are confident the boy didn’t wander away from home.

MIGRANT CARAVAN

Migrants anxious after Mexican authorities raid caravan

PIJIJIAPAN, Mexico (AP) — Central American migrants hoping to reach the U.S. now carry the added anxiety of the pursued after Mexican police and immigration agents detained hundreds in a surprise raid on a caravan in Mexico’s south.

While their compatriots were been taken into custody Monday, hundreds of other migrants scrambled away into the brush along the highway in Chiapas state to elude authorities.

Many had already learned they would not be received in towns with the same hospitality that greeted previous caravans, and now they know they won’t be safe walking along the rural highway either. Mexican authorities detained hundreds in the largest single raid on a migrant caravan since the groups started moving through the country last year.

TESLA-FULL SELF-DRIVING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Tesla to introduce new ride-hailing service

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla says it will introduce a ride-hailing service with no humans driving the vehicles.

CEO Elon Musk and others detailed the company’s plans to have self-driving vehicles operational by next year at an event for investors Monday.

Musk says Tesla’s self-driving software is storing images and learning at an exponential rate. He’s confident Tesla will get regulatory approval for the service sometime next year as well.

Tesla would allow owners to use their smart phones to put their cars into the ride-hailing service while they’re not being used. The company would take 25% to 30% of the fare. Musk says Tesla would provide vehicles in areas where not enough people share their cars.

SAMSUNG-FOLDING PHONE

Samsung delays folding phone launch after breaking issues

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Samsung is pushing back this week’s planned public launch of its highly anticipated folding phone after reports that reviewers’ phones were breaking.

The company had been planning to release the Galaxy Fold on Friday. Instead, it says it will to run more tests and announce a new launch date in the coming weeks.

Several journalists reported issues with the phones last week while testing review copies. Some said the phone’s inside screens stopped working. Others removed an outer plastic layer that was meant to stay on and which protected the screen from scratches.

Samsung says there could be issues when pressure is put on the hinges that open and close the phone. It plans to find ways to better protect the screens.

The Galaxy Fold has a $2,000 price tag.

IMPEACHMENT POLITICS-THE LATEST

The Latest: House chair subpoenas former White House lawyer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed former White House Counsel Don McGahn for testimony following the release of the report from special counsel Robert Mueller.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York announced Monday that he is compelling McGahn to testify before the panel and provide documents.

Nadler says in a statement that McGahn is a “critical witness” about whether Trump obstructed justice in incidents described in the Mueller report.

Nadler has subpoenaed the Justice Department for the full, unredacted report and said Sunday he was adding McGahn to the list of people he would call to testify before his committee, along with Mueller and Attorney General William Barr.

SRI LANKA-CHURCH-BLASTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Man recalls death of daughter, wife in blast

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A man whose Australian wife and only child died in a bomb blast in a Sri Lanka church said he walked out ahead of his family moments before the explosion.

Sudesh Kolonne told Australian Broadcasting Corp. that he saw his 10-year-old daughter Alexendria dead on the floor of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Her mother Manik Suriaaratchi was also killed.

“I don’t know what to do,” he said. “We used to go to that church every Sunday. We never expected this.”

Kolonne said the family moved from the Australian city of Melbourne in 2014 to Sri Lanka, where his wife started a consultancy business. Their child was a student at an international school at Colombo.

