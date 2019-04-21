COLUMBINE-20 YEARS LATER-REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS-THE LATEST The Latest: 12 students,1 teacher killed honored at ceremony LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting has ended with the…

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting has ended with the names of 12 students and a teacher killed being read aloud, accompanied by the release of white doves.

More than 2,000 people attended the event in a park near the suburban Denver high school on Saturday afternoon.

Frank DeAngelis, who was the school’s principal during the 1999 shooting, said he begins every morning by reciting the victims’ names. He thanked their families for supporting him and the school in the decades since their loved ones were killed by two teenage gunmen.

Saturday’s ceremony ended a three-day slate of somber gatherings honoring the victims and lending support to survivors, the school and victims’ families.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-LEGAL STRATEGY

Trump’s legal team breathes a sigh, takes a victory lap

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s legal team managed to protect their client from a potentially perilous in-person interview during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Trump’s lawyers accomplished that through a combination of bluster, legal precedent and shifting tactics.

They’re now taking a victory lap after a redacted version of Mueller’s findings revealed politically damaging conduct by the president but drew no conclusions of criminal behavior.

The aftershocks from the report will help shape the next two years of Trump’s administration. But while the report may cause some Democrats to take a renewed look at impeachment despite long odds of success in Congress, the legal threat to Trump that seemed so dangerous upon Mueller’s appointment in May 2017 has waned.

SRI LANKA-CHURCH BLASTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: 6 blasts target churches, hotels in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A security official says six near simultaneous blasts have hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The official says the explosions have caused multiple fatalities among worshipers and hotel guests.

The official says they suspect the blasts at two churches were carried out by suicide bombers.

One church, St. Anthony’s Shrine, and the three hotels are in Colombo and are frequented by foreign tourists. The other two churches are in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo, and the eastern town of Batticaloa.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak with reporters.

VATICAN-EASTER VIGIL

Pope carries Easter candle up aisle of darkened basilica

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has carried a lit candle up the main aisle of a darkened St. Peter’s Basilica in a dramatic Saturday Easter vigil ritual.

The pontiff, prelates and other faithful also clutching candles appeared as slow-moving points of light in darkness, part of a procession symbolizing Christians’ belief that Jesus triumphed over death by resurrection following crucifixion.

At the chant in Latin for “light of Christ, the basilica’s lights were suddenly switched on. Francis then reached the central altar to celebrate Easter Vigil Mass.

Among those attending the service were eight people who prepared to be baptized by the pope. The Vatican said these new faithful are from Italy, Albania, Ecuador, Indonesia and Peru.

On Sunday, Francis celebrates Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square and gives a speech from the basilica balcony.

ELECTION 2020-MUELLER REPORT-CANDIDATES

Democratic hopefuls demur on pursuing Trump post-White House

AMHERST, N.H. (AP) — Some Democratic presidential candidates aren’t saying whether they’d re-open investigations into President Donald Trump if they were to defeat him in 2020.

Their fellow 2020 challenger, Elizabeth Warren, and some other liberals have increased the pressure on Democratic leaders to pursue impeachment following the release of a redacted version of the Mueller report.

Candidates Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) are taking a wait-and-see attitude.

A voter attending a house party for Warren in New Hampshire on Saturday thanked her for calling for impeachment. However, some Democratic voters are wary of how impeachment could embolden Trump supporters.

TRUMP-ROMNEY

Trump brushes off Romney’s criticism, points to loss in 2012

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitt Romney says he’s “sickened” by the dishonesty the Russia investigation found in the Trump White House, but the president fires back that Romney should have put the same energy into running for president in 2012 that the Utah Republican has tapped in criticizing him.

Romney also tweeted Friday that in reading the special counsel’s report he was “appalled” Americans working on the Trump campaign had welcomed help from Russia.

On Saturday, Trump responded via Twitter, saying if Romney “spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race (maybe)!”

In 2012 Romney won a slightly greater percentage of the popular vote than Trump in 2016. He’s one of the few prominent Republicans to criticize Trump since Trump’s election.

SPAIN-NKOREA-EMBASSY ATTACK

Ex-Marine arrested in North Korea embassy attack in Madrid

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man suspected of involvement in a mysterious dissident group’s February raid on North Korea’s Embassy in Madrid has been arrested in Los Angeles by U.S. authorities.

A person familiar with the matter tells the Associated Press that former U.S. Marine Christopher Ahn was arrested and charged Friday.

The specific charges against Ahn were not immediately clear.

The person said that separately federal agents raided the apartment of Adrian Hong, a leader of the Free Joseon group on Thursday. Hong was not arrested.

The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

A lawyer for the group says he’s dismayed that Justice Department “has decided to execute warrants against U.S. persons that derive from criminal complaints filed by the North Korean regime.

FRANCE-PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: French protesters demand attention from Macron

PARIS (AP) — French yellow vest protesters have set fires along a march through Paris to drive home their message to the government that rebuilding the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral isn’t the only problem France needs to solve.

Like the high-visibility vests the protesters wear, the scattered small fires in Paris appeared to be a collective plea to French President Emmanuel Macron’s government to “look at me — I need help too!”

Police fired water cannon and sprayed tear gas to try to control radical elements rampaging on the margins of the largely peaceful march.

The protests marked the 23rd straight weekend of yellow vest actions against Macron’s centrist government, which they see as favoring the wealthy and big business. Protesters view themselves as standing up for beleaguered French workers , students and retirees who have been battered by high unemployment, high taxes and shrinking purchasing power.

____

CONGO-EBOLA

New attack on Ebola center in Congo; 1 militia member killed

BENI, Congo (AP) — A Congolese official says militia members have attacked an Ebola treatment center hours after another attack killed a staffer with the World Health Organization.

Butembo city’s deputy mayor, Patrick Kambale Tsiko, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the attackers armed with machetes tried to burn down the center in Katwa district overnight.

Tsiko says military and police guarding the center killed one militia member and detained five others.

An attack on Friday on a hospital in Butembo killed an epidemiologist from Cameroon who had been deployed to the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo. Tsiko cited witnesses as saying the attackers wrongly blamed foreigners for bringing the deadly virus to the region.

This Ebola outbreak is the second-deadliest in history. Rebel attacks and community resistance have greatly complicated containment efforts.

AP-US-KANSAS-ZOO-TIGER-ATTACK

Zookeeper hospitalized after tiger attack at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — City officials say a tiger mauled a zookeeper at the Topeka Zoo in northeastern Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, when a Sumatran tiger named Sanjiv tackled the worker in an enclosed outdoor space.

Topeka Zoo director Brendan Wiley says the zookeeper suffered lacerations and puncture wounds to her head, neck and back. Wiley says she was awake and alert when she was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was in stable condition Saturday afternoon.

The zookeeper’s name has not been released. Wiley says the tiger will not be euthanized.

The zoo was open at the time of the attack and was witnessed by some people. It reopened about 45 minutes after the attack.

Officials are investigating what led up to the attack.

Sanjiv came to the Topeka Zoo in August 2017 from a zoo in Akron, Ohio.

