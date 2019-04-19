TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-CONGRESS Mueller drops obstruction dilemma on Congress WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s now up to Congress to decide what to do with special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings about President Donald Trump. While the special counsel…

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-CONGRESS

Mueller drops obstruction dilemma on Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s now up to Congress to decide what to do with special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings about President Donald Trump.

While the special counsel declined to prosecute Trump on obstruction of justice, he did not exonerate him, all but leaving the question to Congress. Mueller’s report provides fresh evidence of Trump’s interference in the Russia probe, challenging lawmakers to respond. The risks for both parties are clear if they duck the responsibility or prolong an inquiry that, rather than coming to a close, may be just beginning.

How far lawmakers will go, though, remains unclear. Republicans are eager to push past the investigation. And while Democrats say Mueller’s findings are far more serious than initially indicated, they’ve been hesitant to pursue impeachment.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MCGAHN

Don McGahn: The other lawyer who saved Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Don McGahn was barely on speaking terms with President Donald Trump when he left the White House last fall.

But special counsel Robert Mueller’s report reveals the president may owe his former top lawyer a curious debt of gratitude.

The former White House Counsel is a central character in Mueller’s painstaking investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice as he tried to impede the years-long Russia investigation an spent hours speaking with Mueller’s team.

But his persistent efforts to run interference on the president’s raging demands has some White House officials and allies calling him an unsung hero of the effort to save Trump’s presidency — largely from Trump himself.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-JOE-BIDEN

Biden expected to launch presidential campaign next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to announce he’s running for president next week.

That’s according to three people with knowledge of Biden’s plans.

Biden will enter the race as a Democratic front-runner, although the 76-year-old faces questions about his age and whether his more moderate record fits with a party that has become more liberal.

The announcement is expected as early as Wednesday and would cap months of deliberation over his political future.

The people with knowledge of Biden’s plans insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Atlantic first reported Biden’s decision.

MARIJUANA HOLIDAY-ADVERTISING

Brands roll with stoner ‘holiday’ as pot legalization grows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Potheads have for decades celebrated their love of marijuana on April 20, but the once counter-culture celebration that was all about getting stoned now is so mainstream Corporate America is starting to embrace it.

Businesses inside and outside the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry are using April 20, or “420,” to roll out marketing and social media messaging aimed at connecting with marijuana enthusiasts.

On Saturday, Lyft is offering a $4.20 credit on a single ride in Colorado and in select cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Carl’s Jr. is using a Denver restaurant to market a hamburger infused with CBD, a non-intoxicating molecule found in cannabis.

Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consulting company Metaforce, says big brands that need to appeal to a wide audience are unlikely to embrace “420” marketing.

___

Follow AP’s marijuana coverage: https://apnews.com/Marijuana

SHACKLED CHILDREN

California couple who shackled children face life in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California couple who starved a dozen of their children and shackled some to beds face sentencing for years of abuse.

David and Louise Turpin are due Friday in Riverside County Superior Court for a proceeding that is largely a formality.

The couple pleaded guilty in February to torture and other abuse and agreed to serve at least 25 years in prison.

The abuse was uncovered last year when one of the couple’s 13 children jumped out a window and called 911. The 17-year-old girl had lived such an isolated life that she didn’t know her address and didn’t know what medication meant.

Most of the children ranging in age from 2 to 29 were severely underweight and hadn’t bathed for months. The house reeked of human waste.

PHILIPPINES-CRUCIFIXION REENACTMENT

Devotees nailed to crosses on Good Friday in Philippines

SAN PEDRO CUTUD, Philippines (AP) — Several Roman Catholic devotees have been nailed to wooden crosses in a gory Good Friday ritual in the Philippines, and others flogged themselves or took part in religious plays to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering.

Four men and a woman people wearing crowns of twigs and escorted by villagers dressed as Roman centurions were nailed to crosses on a dusty hill in San Pedro Cutud village. Similar reenactments played out in nearby farming towns.

Thousands, including many tourists, watch the annual spectacle. The Catholic Church frowns upon it, instead calling on the faithful to mark Lent with prayers and acts of charity.

Prior to the reenacted crucifixions, dozens of penitents beat their bare backs with sharp bamboo sticks and wood. Some had their backs cut to keep them bloody.

SEVERE WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Woman killed in Alabama after tree falls on home

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alabama authorities say a woman has been killed after strong storms knocked down a tree onto her mobile home in St Clair County.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office tells WVTM that a tree fell on a home on U.S. Highway 231 in Pell City just before 8 p.m. Thursday. Emergency crews responded and found the woman dead inside. The woman has been identified as 42-year-old Monica Clements.

Authorities said Clements’ 10-year-old son suffered minor injuries.

Sheriff Billy Murray said in a news release that the “Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

FRANCE-NOTRE DAME FIRE

Macron meets officials, eyes Notre Dame for legacy-building

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting officials from the United Nations’ cultural agency, where he is expected to set out ideas for the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral.

He will meet with state delegates from UNESCO, which oversees global heritage issues, in the Elysee Palace Friday.

Macron’s push for a speedy rebuild indicates he wants the fire-ravaged monument’s reconstruction to be part of his legacy, and is seizing the moment to try to move on from the divisive yellow vest protests. His initial wish for it to be rebuilt in just five years was met with incredulity.

Macron had been due to deliver an uneasy speech Monday setting out long-awaited plans to quell anti-government protests that have marred his presidency, but it was postponed after the fire broke out.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.