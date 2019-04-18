Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST The Latest: Top Democrat says Barr is trying to spin report WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says the attorney general is “taking unprecedented steps to spin” the…

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Top Democrat says Barr is trying to spin report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says the attorney general is “taking unprecedented steps to spin” the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said Wednesday that Attorney General William Barr “appears to be waging a media campaign” on behalf of President Donald Trump.

He says the attorney general’s decision to hold a Thursday morning news conference, before releasing a redacted version of Robert Mueller’s report to Congress, will “again result in the report being presented through his own words.”

He warns that if the report is heavily redacted, the committee will issue subpoenas “in short order.”

Nadler says he will “probably find it useful” to call Mueller and members of his team to testify after reading the version of the report Barr releases.

NORTH KOREA WEAPONS TEST

North Korea test-fires a new tactical guided weapon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea announced that it has test-fired a new type of tactical guided weapon.

The Korean Central News Agency says Chairman Kim Jong Un observed the firing of the weapon Wednesday by the Academy of Defense Science.

The agency reports that Kim said “the development of the weapon system serves as an event of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power of the People’s Army.”

The agency says Kim mounted an observation post to learn about the test-fire of the new-type tactical guided weapon and guide the test-fire.

The announcement came after reports of new activity at a North Korean missile research center and long-range rocket site where the North is believed to build long-range missiles targeting the U.S. mainland.

The White House said it was aware of the report and had no comment.

The Associated Press could not immediately and independently verify North Korea’s claim.

COLUMBINE-THREATS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Plane tickets, gun buy raised FBI’s concerns

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager who was obsessed with the Columbine school shooting and may have been planning an attack raised suspicions after making unspecified comments to people at home in Florida and buying three one-way tickets to Denver.

FBI agent in charge Dean Phillips in Denver said Wednesday that people who talked to 18-year-old Sol Pais contacted police in Florida, who in turn notified the FBI on Tuesday.

Phillips said Pais flew to Denver on Monday, using the earliest ticket she purchased, then went straight to a gun shop to buy a shotgun.

Phillips said her actions and comments led to the swift response by authorities, including shutting down schools in the Denver area.

Pais was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday at a popular recreation area in the mountains west of Denver after investigators got a tip from a driver who took her there.

FRANCE-NOTRE DAME FIRE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Fire chaplain hailed as hero in Notre Dame blaze

PARIS (AP) — For the chaplain of the Paris fire brigade, the hardest thing about the blaze at Notre Dame Cathedral was cracking the security codes to rescue its most precious relic.

Fire chaplain Jean-Marc Fournier is being hailed as a hero for his role in salvaging the crown of thorns during Monday’s fire.

Fournier told Catholic broadcaster KTO on Wednesday that “the difficulty for us was to find the person holding the security codes to open the safe where the holy relic is kept.”

The chaplain was also celebrated for tending to the injured and praying for the dead in Paris’ Bataclan concert hall after the 2015 Islamic extremist attack there. He also spent time in Afghanistan with the French military.

UNITED STATES-CUBA-THE LATEST

The Latest: US sanctions on Venezuelan bank aimed at Maduro

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it’s imposing sanctions on the Central Bank of Venezuela. The Trump administration says the bank has been instrumental in propping up the government of Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton says the move is aimed at restricting U.S. transactions with the bank and cutting off the bank’s access to U.S. currency.

Bolton says the action is meant to be a warning to others, including Russia, against deploying military assets to Venezuela to help Maduro stay in power.

The Kremlin has rejected U.S. calls for Moscow to withdraw its military specialists from Venezuela. Russia says they are there to honor obligations under previous arms contracts. Bolton says Russia has conducted several military flights to Venezuela carrying 35 tons of unknown cargo and 100 military personnel.

OPIOIDS-APPALACHIA

60 people nabbed in illegal prescription opioid crackdown

CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal authorities say they have charged 60 people, including 31 doctors, for their roles in illegal prescribing and distributing of opioids and other dangerous drugs.

The action announced Wednesday in Cincinnati and Washington resulted from the federal Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force and includes defendants in at least seven states. They are Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Authorities say the 60 include a total of 53 medical professionals tied to some 350,000 prescriptions and 32 million pills.

U.S. health authorities have reported there were more than 70,000 drug overdose deaths in 2017, for a rate of 21.7 per 100,000 people. West Virginia and Ohio have regularly been among the states with the highest overdose death rates as the opioid crisis has swelled in recent years.

PIG BRAINS

Scientists spur some activity in brains of slaughtered pigs

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists restored some activity within the brains of pigs that had been slaughtered hours before, raising hopes for some medical advances and questions about the definition of death.

The brains could not think or sense anything. By medical standards, they’d been dead for four hours by the time scientists began pumping a special artificial blood through them in their lab.

Yale University researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Nature that they were able to restore activity in some brain cells. Further work might lead to new therapies for stroke and other conditions, as well as a new tool for studying the brain.

JEOPARDY-RECORD

Gambler sets another 1-day winnings record on ‘Jeopardy!’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A professional sports gambler from Las Vegas has broken his own single-episode winnings record on “Jeopardy!”

James Holzhauer won $131,127 during a show aired Wednesday night, breaking the record that viewers saw him set last week.

Due to the game show’s taping schedule, the records were actually set one day apart, with Holzhauer’s new high score occurring on Feb. 12.

Wednesday’s win marks the 10th consecutive win for the 34-year-old Holzhauer. Before his run, the previous episode record was $77,000 and was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who revealed in March that he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer, posted a message Wednesday thanking fans for their well-wishes and said he’s feeling good and continuing with his therapy.

NFL SCHEDULE

4 London games, 1 in Mexico City on NFL schedule

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFC champion Los Angeles Rams will host Cincinnati in London for one of five international games on the 2019 schedule.

The Rams and Bengals will face off at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 27.

Earlier in October, the league will play two games at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium in London. The Raiders will host the Bears on Oct. 6, and the Buccaneers will be the home team against the Panthers on Oct. 13.

Wembley will be the site of the fourth London match, with Houston facing host Jacksonville on Nov. 3.

The league returns to Mexico, after last season’s Chiefs-Rams game was moved to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium. On Monday night Nov. 18, the Chiefs will play LA’s other team, the Chargers.

AP-LT-PERU-ALAN-GARCÍA-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Memorial held for ex-Peru leader who killed self

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The body of former Peruvian President Alan Garcia has been taken to the headquarters of his political party for a memorial service, after he fatally shot himself in the head moments as authorities arrived at his home to detain him in a corruption investigation.

The vehicle carrying the coffin snaked through a crowd of supporters gathered outside the building Wednesday night. Several men carried his wooden casket inside to chants of “Alan! Alan!”

Peru has declared three days of national mourning in his honor. An official funeral service is expected later in the week.

Although Garcia was going to be officially detained in connection with Latin America’s largest corruption scandal, he had not been charged. He repeatedly professed his innocence.

