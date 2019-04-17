Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

FRANCE-NOTRE DAME FIRE-THE LATEST The Latest: Macron pledges to rebuild cathedral in 5 years PARIS (AP) — Among those watching with horror as fire engulfed the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral was a U.S. Supreme Court…

FRANCE-NOTRE DAME FIRE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Macron pledges to rebuild cathedral in 5 years

PARIS (AP) — Among those watching with horror as fire engulfed the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral was a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Justice Stephen Breyer is an architecture lover who heads the jury of the annual Pritzker Prize, the top international prize in architecture.

Breyer watched TV coverage of the Paris blaze in his chambers and says it was “horrific” to see the legendary building in flames.

He said Tuesday there was a moment where it seemed “awful and irredeemable.” But he said his spirits rose as he realized the cathedral could, and would, be rebuilt.

In his words, “The future is still there. It’s not going to be a void at the center of Paris.”

Breyer says his feelings for Notre Dame stem from his very first trip outside the United States when he was 18 and an exchange student in Paris.

TRUMP-YEMEN VETO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump vetoes measure on US and Yemen war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has vetoed a congressional resolution to end U.S. military assistance in Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen.

The veto is just the second in Trump’s presidency. It has been expected, and Congress lacks the votes to override it.

Passing the never-before-used war powers resolution has been viewed as a milestone for lawmakers, who have shown a renewed willingness to assert their war-making authority after letting it atrophy for decades under presidents from both parties.

In explaining his veto, Trump calls the resolution “an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities.” He also says it endangers the lives of American citizens and service members.

Congress has grown uneasy with Trump’s close relationship with Saudi Arabia as he tries to further isolate Iran, a regional rival.

IMMIGRATION DETENTION-BOND

Asylum seekers who show credible fear not eligible for bond

PHOENIX (AP) — Detained asylum seekers who have shown they have a credible fear of returning to their country will no longer be able ask a judge to grant them bond.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr decided Tuesday that asylum seekers who clear a “credible fear” interview and are facing deportation don’t have the right to be released on bond while their cases are pending.

Only the Department of Homeland Security could allow their release.

It’s Barr’s first immigration-related decision since taking office and takes effect in 90 days.

The decision doesn’t affect asylum-seeking families because they generally can’t be held for longer than 20 days. It also doesn’t apply to unaccompanied minors.

The attorney general has the authority to overturn prior rulings made by immigration courts, which fall under the Justice Department.

COLUMBINE-LOCKDOWN-THE LATEST

The Latest: FBI says woman ‘infatuated’ with Columbine

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — FBI officials in Colorado say the woman who made undisclosed threats against Columbine High School is “infatuated” with the 1999 school shooting and is considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force issued a notice Tuesday for police to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Sol Pais. It says she tried to buy firearms and that police who come into contact with her should detain her and evaluate her mental health.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI say Pais traveled to Colorado on Monday night and was last seen in the foothills west of Denver. It’s not clear where she came from.

The threats led school officials locked the doors of Columbine and about 20 other schools in the Denver area before releasing students for the day.

MEDIA-FOX-SANDERS

Fox draws nearly 2.6 million viewers for Sanders town hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders took heat from some Democrats for holding a town hall meeting on Fox News Channel. But it turned out to be the most-watched town hall of the campaign season so far.

The Nielsen company estimated that 2.55 million people watched the Sanders event on Monday. That nearly doubled the number of viewers Sanders had for a town hall on CNN in February.

The previous high for the campaign season was when Sen. Kamala Harris drew just under two million viewers for a CNN appearance in January.

One viewer was President Donald Trump, who tweeted Tuesday that it was weird to see “crazy Bernie” on Fox.

GIRL TOSSED OFF BRIDGE

Man who tossed daughter off bridge found guilty of murder

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder for dropping his 5-year-old daughter off a Tampa Bay area bridge four years ago.

Jurors in Clearwater, Florida, deliberated for about seven hours over two days before convicting 29-year-old John Jonchuck.

No one disputed that Jonchuck dropped his daughter Phoebe 62 feet (18 meters) into Tampa Bay in January 2015.

But prosecutors claimed Jonchuck’s action was premeditated and that he acted out of anger against Phoebe’s mother and his own mother. They said he knew what he was doing was wrong.

His defense attorney said during closing arguments that Jonchuck was insane, and delusions led him to believe Phoebe was possessed.

ELECTION 2020-CELEBRITIES

Stars from Willie Nelson to Anna Wintour donate to 2020 Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — From Ben Affleck and Susan Sarandon to Anna Wintour and Willie Nelson, celebrities lined up to give money to their favorite Democratic presidential candidates.

Fundraising reports made public this week show 2020 contenders including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke raised money from stars.

Candidates in the crowded field of more than a dozen contenders have aggressively courted key figures in music, television, publishing and film. They are among the party’s most reliable sources of campaign cash.

Although many donors remain on the sidelines, the reports offer a glimpse of who is drawing attention from the entertainment industry in the early stages of the race.

NOTRE DAME FIRE-YOUTUBE

YouTube’s Notre Dame-9/11 flub highlights AI’s blind spots

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Internet users who tuned in to YouTube to watch live video of Notre Dame Cathedral on fire might have been surprised to see background information about 9/11 attached to the footage.

The culprit: an automated YouTube system recently put in place to combat conspiracy theories and fake material that spreads in the wake of some news events.

YouTube says the background information — consisting of an entry from the Encyclopedia Britannica — was mistakenly placed there by the system’s algorithms and was quickly taken down.

But the incident is the latest example of artificial intelligence misfiring, and a sign that we have a long way to go before AI becomes smart enough to understand nuance and context.

LIGHTNING-BLUE JACKETS

Sweep! NHL-best Lightning ousted in record speed by Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning ended up on the wrong side of NHL history, getting swept in the first round of the playoffs after one of the best regular seasons ever.

The Columbus Blue Jackets capped a stunning sweep of the Presidents Trophy winners with a 7-3 victory Tuesday night. Tampa Bay became the first team in the expansion era, which began in 1967-68, to go winless in the first round of the playoffs after leading the league in points during the regular season.

And what a season it was. Tampa Bay tied the NHL record for wins with 62 and amassed 128 points, fourth in NHL history.

The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, didn’t clinch the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot until the 81st game. But they outplayed the Lightning with a smothering forecheck and stellar goaltending by Sergei Bobrovsky.

Columbus advances to play the winner of the Boston-Toronto series, which the Maple Leafs lead 2-1.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

COLORADO RIVER-DROUGHT PLAN

Trump signs Colorado River drought plan

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a plan to cut back on the use of water from the Colorado River, which serves 40 million people in the U.S. West.

Trump announced the action Tuesday on Twitter.

The Colorado River drought contingency plan aims to keep two key reservoirs from falling so low they cannot deliver water or produce hydropower. It was negotiated among the seven states that draw water from the river.

Mexico also agreed to store water in Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border if the U.S. legislation was approved by April 22.

Arizona has the lowest-priority access to Colorado River water and will be hit hardest. The state negotiated a separate agreement to provide other water sources and new groundwater infrastructure for farmers between Phoenix and Tucson.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.