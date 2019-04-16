Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

AP-EU-FRANCE-NOTRE-DAME-FIRE-THE-LATEST The Latest: World mourns Paris fire, offers rebuilding help PARIS (AP) — World leaders are mourning the devastating fire damage at the Notre Dame Cathedral. South Korean President Moon Jae-in says the damage was…

PARIS (AP) — World leaders are mourning the devastating fire damage at the Notre Dame Cathedral.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says the damage was “a loss for all of us” and called for the world to come together to rebuild the Paris landmark.

Moon and Japan’s top government spokesman on Tuesday expressed their sympathy to French President Emmanuel Macron and the French government.

Moon said the French people’s “spirit of liberty, equality and fraternity will never be dashed by flames.”

And Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga says, “Its damage is a loss to the world and our hearts ache.”

The fire Monday felled the spire and burned through much of the roof, but fire officials said the flames had been stopped before reaching the north belfry. Most of its artwork and religious relics were said to have been saved as well.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Justice Department expects to release Russia report Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department expects to make special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation public on Thursday morning.

Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Monday the redacted report will be sent to Congress and made available to the public Thursday.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation late last month and submitted a nearly 400-page report to Attorney General William Barr. Barr provided a four-page letter to Congress that detailed Mueller’s “principal conclusions.”

Barr said the special counsel didn’t find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Donald Trump’s associates during the 2016 presidential campaign.

But Mueller did not reach a definitive conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Instead, Barr said he did not believe the evidence was sufficient to prove that Trump had obstructed justice.

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Officials discuss range of immigration changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top administration officials have been discussing ways to increase pressure on countries with high numbers of citizens who overstay their visas in the U.S.

It’s part of President Donald Trump’s growing focus on immigration heading into his re-election campaign. The idea is just one on a long list under discussion by the administration as the influx of migrants at the border raises Trump’s ire.

The ideas include Trump’s threat to shut down the southern border and consideration of again separating children from parents. More subtle tweaks to the legal immigration system are being considered, too, including efforts to clamp down on visa overstays.

The administration has also been weighing targeting the remittance payments sent home by people living in the country illegally.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BERNIE-SANDERS

Bernie Sanders releases 10 years of long-awaited tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has released his long-awaited tax returns as he campaigns for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders disclosed 10 years of tax returns on Monday, Tax Day, after promising to do so for over a month.

His 2018 return reveals that he and his wife earned more than $550,000, including $133,000 from his Senate salary and $391,000 from sales of his book “Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In.” The previous year, they took in more than $1.3 million, mostly from book royalties and sales.

Sanders released just one year of his tax returns during his 2016 presidential bid. Tax transparency has grown in prominence for the 2020 election as President Donald Trump continues to refuse to release his full returns and House Democrats seek to force him to.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Loughlin, Giannulli plead not guilty in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — Actress Lori Loughlin (LAWK’-lin), her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and other prominent parents are pleading not guilty in the college admissions bribery scam.

Loughlin and Giannulli said in court documents filed Monday they are waiving their right to appear in court for an arraignment and plead not guilty.

The couple and more than a dozen other parents were indicted last week on charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither is a rower.

They haven’t publicly addressed the allegations against them.

Several other indicted parents have also entered not guilty pleas.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents have agreed to plead guilty .

OBIT-GEORGIA ENGEL

‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ actress Georgia Engel dies at 70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A friend of Georgia Engel, the actress who was part of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” says she has died at age 70.

John Quilty, who was also her executor, said Engel died Friday in Princeton, New Jersey. The cause of death wasn’t known because she was a Christian Scientist and didn’t see doctors, Quilty said Monday.

Engel was best known for her role as charmingly innocent, small-voiced Georgette on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Engel also had recurring roles on “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Hot in Cleveland.” She received two Emmy nominations for Moore’s show and three for “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

Last year, she appeared on an episode of the Netflix series “One Day at a Time.”

She also appeared on stage in plays including Broadway’s “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

MEASLES CASES

US measles count up to 555, with most new cases in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. measles cases have surged again, and are on pace to set a record for most illnesses in 25 years.

Health officials on Monday said 555 measles cases have been confirmed so far this year, up from 465 as of a week ago.

While 20 states have reported cases, New York has been the epicenter. Nearly two-thirds of all cases have been in New York, and 85% of the latest week’s cases came from the state. Most of the New York cases have been unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities.

The 2019 tally is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported. The most before that was 963 cases in 1994.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all children get two doses of measles vaccine.

MASTERS-TIGER WOODS-WAGER

$85K wager on Tiger Woods winning Masters to pay $1.19M

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A bettor who risked $85,000 on Tiger Woods winning the Masters is now more than a million dollars richer.

The person who placed the bet at a Las Vegas sportsbook will get a check for $1.19 million Monday.

Sportsbook operator William Hill US says the bettor’s win is the largest golf payout in the company’s history.

William Hill US director of trading Nick Bogdanovich says Sunday was a great day for golf but a “painful” one for the sportsbook operator.

Woods rallied to win the Masters for the fifth time before a delirious audience at Augusta National. It had been 14 years since he last won the Masters and 11 years since his last major victory.

The bettor placed the wager Tuesday at 14-1 odds.

TV-GAME OF THRONES-RATINGS

‘Game of Thrones’ season debut breaks HBO rating records

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones” is a record-breaker for the series and HBO.

The pay channel said the 17.4 million viewers who watched Sunday’s episode either on TV or online represent a season-opening high for the fantasy saga.

HBO Now also posted its biggest streaming night ever, the channel said Monday.

The episode topped the 16.1 million who saw the seventh-season premiere and the 16.9 million who watched that season’s finale.

Reflecting increasing audience fondness for streaming, HBO saw about a 50 percent increase in online viewing compared to last season’s finale. In comparison to the season-seven premiere, the streaming audience nearly doubled.

“Game of Thrones” ultimately averaged 32.8 million viewers per episode last season in cumulative TV and online viewership, HBO said.

FRANCE-NOTRE DAME FIRE-FIREFIGHTING TACTICS

Notre Dame’s age, design fueled fire and foiled firefighters

NEW YORK (AP) — Is there anything firefighters could have done to control the blaze that tore through Paris’ historic Notre Dame Cathedral sooner?

Experts say the combination of a structure that’s more than 850 years old, built with heavy timber construction and soaring open spaces, and lacking sophisticated fire-protection systems left firefighters with devastatingly few options Monday once the flames got out of control.

U.S. Fire Administrator G. Keith Bryant says that with a building like Notre Dame, it’s nearly impossible for firefighters to attack a blaze from within. Bryant says they instead have to be more defensive “and try to control the fire from the exterior.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities say that the cathedral’s structure, including its landmark rectangular towers, has been saved. But its spire collapsed.

