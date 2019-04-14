Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-CAMPAIGN RDP Workers’ rights are a 2020 campaign focus this weekend The issue of workers’ rights is a focus this weekend for some of the Democrats running for president. Bernie Sanders has campaign stops…

ELECTION 2020-CAMPAIGN RDP

Workers’ rights are a 2020 campaign focus this weekend

The issue of workers’ rights is a focus this weekend for some of the Democrats running for president.

Bernie Sanders has campaign stops in the Midwest, including a community meeting in Indiana and an event with members of a plumbers and pipefitters’ union in Michigan. A rally by the Vermont senator is planned for Warren, Michigan, where General Motors is closing a plant.

Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman, plans to emphasize workers’ rights and civil rights when he visits the Medical University of South Carolina for the 50th anniversary of a strike led by black workers protesting poor treatment.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has events in New Hampshire and Sen. Cory Booker is kicking off a national tour that begins in Newark, New Jersey, where he served as mayor.

AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Mississippi university escapes storm damage

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say there’s some debris from a possible tornado but no injuries or building damage at Mississippi State University.

The 21,000-student university ordered students into basements late Saturday night as a tornado approached the campus in Starkville.

Residents report trees down and at least some minor structural damage to residential areas nearby, including some areas where students live off campus.

Mississippi State spokesman Sid Salter says university officials are still looking for damage, especially in outlying areas of campus. The debris on the campus may have been dropped by a tornado that had been confirmed on the ground southwest of the campus.

Heavy rains were also producing flash flooding in the area.

Starkville was full of visitors Saturday because Mississippi State held its spring football game and a baseball game.

BERING SEA TRANSFORMATION

Bering Sea changes startle scientists, worry residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Scientists who study the northern Bering Sea say they’re seeing changed ocean conditions that were projected by climate models — but not until 2050.

The rapid changes are leading researchers to wonder if ecosystems near the Bering Strait are undergoing a transformation.

The Bering Sea saw record-low sea ice last winter. Oceanographer Phyllis Stabeno says it’s too early to attribute the changes to climate change and she expected a bounce-back this winter.

Instead, warm February winds cleared most of the Bering Sea of ice.

University of Alaska Fairbanks physical oceanographer Seth Danielson says the changes are triggering biological effects.

Commercially valuable fish such as walleye pollock and Pacific cod moved farther north last year. Seabird experts say a seabird die-off that occurred may be tied to changing ocean conditions.

TRUMP-SANCTUARY CITIES

Trump sanctuary city idea could help some immigrants

PHOENIX (AP) — An idea floated by President Donald Trump to send immigrants from the border to “sanctuary cities” to exact revenge on Democratic foes could end up doing the migrants a favor.

Immigration advocates say sanctuary cities typically make it easier for migrants to put down roots and stay in the country.

The plan would put thousands of immigrants in cities that are not only welcoming to them, but also more likely to rebuff federal officials carrying out deportation orders. Many of these locations have more resources to help immigrants make their legal cases to stay in the United States than smaller cities.

Trump blames troubles on the border on Democrats and their inaction in Congress.

MOREHOUSE COLLEGE-TRANSGENDER

APNewsBreak: Morehouse College to take transgender students

The country’s only all-male historically black college will begin admitting transgender men next year.

The move marks a major shift for Morehouse College at a time when higher education institutions around the nation are adopting more welcoming policies toward LGBT students.

Morehouse College leaders told The Associated Press that its board of trustees approved the policy Saturday.

Transgender men will be allowed to enroll in the school for the first time in 2020. Students who identify as women but were born male cannot enroll, however. Anyone who transitions from male to female will not be automatically eligible to receive a degree from the institution.

Morehouse is an iconic college that counts the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., filmmaker Spike Lee and former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson as its alumni.

TRUMP-TAXES

Top House Democrat steps up demand for Trump’s tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top House Democrat is ratcheting up his demand for access to President Donald Trump’s tax returns, telling the IRS that the law clearly gives Congress a right to them.

The response by Rep. Richard Neal, the House Ways and Means Committee chairman, comes after the administration asked for more time to consider his initial request last week.

The Massachusetts Democrat says a 1920-era law saying the IRS “shall furnish” any tax return requested by Congress “is unambiguous and raises no complicated legal issues” and that the Treasury’s objections lack merit.

Neal tells IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, a Trump appointee, that he has two weeks to respond.

If Rettig fails to respond, Neal says that’ll be interpreted as denying the request, which could pave the way for a court battle.

MALL OF AMERICA-CHILD HURT

Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony hospitalized

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America near Minneapolis remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Bloomington police Chief Jeffrey Potts said in a news conference Saturday that the boy fell nearly 40 feet after a man threw him off the balcony Friday. Authorities haven’t released the boy’s name and say his family is requesting privacy.

Potts said he couldn’t give an update on the boy’s status, but that he’s alive and receiving care and that his parents are with him. Hospital officials haven’t responded to requests for a status update.

Twenty-four-year-old Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, of Minneapolis, was arrested at the mall’s transit station after the attack and is jailed on a suspicion of attempted homicide charge. Court records show he was charged in two previous incidents at the mall and at one point had a trespass notice banning him from the mall.

Police don’t believe Aranda knew the boy’s family.

BIRD KILLS MAN

A large, flightless bird kills its Florida owner

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — A large, flightless bird native to Australia and New Guinea killed its Florida owner when it attacked him after he fell.

The Alachua County Fire Rescue Department told the Gainesville Sun that a cassowary killed the man Friday on his property near Gainesville, likely using its long claws. The victim’s name was not released.

Cassowaries are similar to emus and stand up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weigh up to 130 pounds (59 kilograms). The San Diego Zoo’s website calls them the world’s most dangerous bird with a four-inch (10-centimeter), dagger-like claw on each foot that can cut open people or predators.

They have black body feathers and bright blue heads and necks.

They are not raised for food, but are sought after by collectors.

MASTERS-THE LATEST

Masters Latest: Molinari takes 2-shot lead into final round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Francesco Molinari was one many players who enjoyed the conditions at Augusta National during a birdie barrage in the third round of the Masters.

The Italian shot a bogey-free, 6-under 66 and has a two-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round. He’s at 13-under for the tournament.

Tiger Woods (67) and Tony Finau (64) are tied for second at 11-under and will join Molinari in the final group. Brooks Koepka shot a 69 and is three shots back. Webb Simpson (64) and Ian Poulter (68) are four back.

Woods thrilled the crowds in Augusta with another vintage performance. He’s certainly in the hunt, but has never won a major when trailing going into the final round.

The third-round conditions were nearly perfect with plenty of sunshine, very little wind and forgiving greens thanks to recent rain.

Tee times Sunday were pushed to the morning because of possible severe weather, and players will tee off in threesomes from the No. 1 and No. 10 so all players finish before the expected storms.

TRUMP-OMAR

Trump tweets video edited to suggest Omar dismissive of 9/11

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is weighing in on the most recent controversy involving Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. He retweeted video edited to suggest that the Minnesota congresswoman was dismissive of the significance of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The video pulls a snippet of Omar’s speech last month to the Council on American-Islamic Relations in which she described the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center as “some people did something.” It also included news footage of the hijacked planes hitting the twin towers. Trump tweeted on Friday: “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!”

Omar’s remark has drawn criticism largely from political opponents and conservatives who say the Muslim congresswoman offered a flippant description of the attacks.

Neither Trump’s tweet nor the video includes her full quote or the context of her comments.

