BERING SEA TRANSFORMATION

Bering Sea changes startle scientists, worry residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Scientists who study the northern Bering Sea say they’re seeing changed ocean conditions that were projected by climate models — but not until 2050.

The rapid changes are leading researchers to wonder if ecosystems near the Bering Strait are undergoing a transformation.

The Bering Sea saw record-low sea ice last winter. Oceanographer Phyllis Stabeno says it’s too early to attribute the changes to climate change and she expected a bounce-back this winter.

Instead, warm February winds cleared most of the Bering Sea of ice.

University of Alaska Fairbanks physical oceanographer Seth Danielson says the changes are triggering biological effects.

Commercially valuable fish such as walleye pollock and Pacific cod moved farther north last year. Seabird experts say a seabird die-off that occurred may be tied to changing ocean conditions.

TRUMP-TAXES

Top House Democrat steps up demand for Trump’s tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top House Democrat is ratcheting up his demand for access to President Donald Trump’s tax returns, telling the IRS that the law clearly gives Congress a right to them.

The response by Rep. Richard Neal, the House Ways and Means Committee chairman, comes after the administration asked for more time to consider his initial request last week.

The Massachusetts Democrat says a 1920-era law saying the IRS “shall furnish” any tax return requested by Congress “is unambiguous and raises no complicated legal issues” and that the Treasury’s objections lack merit.

Neal tells IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, a Trump appointee, that he has two weeks to respond.

If Rettig fails to respond, Neal says that’ll be interpreted as denying the request, which could pave the way for a court battle.

TRUMP-OMAR

Trump tweets video edited to suggest Omar dismissive of 9/11

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is weighing in on the most recent controversy involving Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. He retweeted video edited to suggest that the Minnesota congresswoman was dismissive of the significance of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The video pulls a snippet of Omar’s speech last month to the Council on American-Islamic Relations in which she described the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center as “some people did something.” It also included news footage of the hijacked planes hitting the twin towers. Trump tweeted on Friday: “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!”

Omar’s remark has drawn criticism largely from political opponents and conservatives who say the Muslim congresswoman offered a flippant description of the attacks.

Neither Trump’s tweet nor the video includes her full quote or the context of her comments.

TRUMP-SANCTUARY CITIES

Trump sanctuary city idea could help some immigrants

PHOENIX (AP) — An idea floated by President Donald Trump to send immigrants from the border to “sanctuary cities” to exact revenge on Democratic foes could end up doing the migrants a favor.

Immigration advocates say sanctuary cities typically make it easier for migrants to put down roots and stay in the country.

The plan would put thousands of immigrants in cities that are not only welcoming to them, but also more likely to rebuff federal officials carrying out deportation orders. Many of these locations have more resources to help immigrants make their legal cases to stay in the United States than smaller cities.

Trump blames troubles on the border on Democrats and their inaction in Congress.

MOREHOUSE COLLEGE-TRANSGENDER

APNewsBreak: Morehouse College to take transgender students

The country’s only all-male historically black college will begin admitting transgender men next year.

The move marks a major shift for Morehouse College at a time when higher education institutions around the nation are adopting more welcoming policies toward LGBT students.

Morehouse College leaders told The Associated Press that its board of trustees approved the policy Saturday.

Transgender men will be allowed to enroll in the school for the first time in 2020. Students who identify as women but were born male cannot enroll, however. Anyone who transitions from male to female will not be automatically eligible to receive a degree from the institution.

Morehouse is an iconic college that counts the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., filmmaker Spike Lee and former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson as its alumni.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP’S MAP

Trump campaign eyes chances to vie for states lost in 2016

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump loves to recount how his 2016 campaign defied expectations to pierce the vaunted Democratic “blue wall.”

For 2020, he’s looking to do one better.

As his re-election campaign kicks into high gear, it’s exploring opportunities to contest states he lost in 2016, aiming to keep divided Democrats on the defensive.

Trump on Monday visits one of those states, Minnesota, where he lost to Hillary Clinton by fewer than 45,000 votes in 2016. The campaign also is targeting New Mexico, Nevada, and New Hampshire, all states where Trump fell short by under 100,000 votes.

ELECTION 2020-CORY BOOKER

Booker to launch campaign tour from city where he was mayor

Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker is set to launch a national campaign tour with a rally in the New Jersey city where he served as mayor as he looks to break out of a crowded 2020 field.

The 49-year-old New Jersey senator has made visiting early voting states a priority but remains in the middle of the pack with poll numbers in the single digits. Still, his campaign is projecting confidence that he doesn’t have to surge early to succeed.

Of course, Booker and his advisers know that building his profile requires moments in the spotlight. Saturday’s rally before a friendly base in Newark gives the campaign a chance “to keep Cory front and center with the voters,” as his campaign manager said.

SEVERE WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Twister hits Texas community; about a dozen hurt

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say about a dozen people in Texas have been injured in powerful storms that have spawned at least one suspected tornado and damaged homes and other property.

Robertson County Texas Sheriff Gerald Yezak (YEZ’-ik) told The Associated Press that a suspected tornado hit Franklin on Saturday, overturning mobile homes and damaging other residences. Franklin is a small city about 125 miles (200 kilometers) south of Dallas,

He says two people were taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening and that about a dozen others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, including people who had to be extricated from their homes.

Yezak says two of the people injured Saturday when a likely tornado touched down near the cities of Hearne and Franklin were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

National Weather Service meteorologist Monique (moh-NEEK’) Sellers says the agency received reports of downed trees, and damage to buildings and a transmission tower.

The storms are part of a large system moving through the southern U.S.

MASTERS-THE LATEST

Masters Latest: Rain forecast forces early start Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — This is a tradition unlike any other for the Masters — an early start Sunday with hopes of finishing ahead of thunderstorms.

Players will start in threesomes on the first and 10th tees, with the first group out at 7:30 a.m. The leaders will tee off at 9 a.m., about six hours earlier than a typical Sunday at Augusta National.

Assuming there are no delays, the final round should end about 2:30 p.m.

CBS Sports will broadcast the final round starting at 9 a.m.

Club chairman Fred Ridley says an early start gives the tournament the best chance to avoid rain and end on Sunday. The Masters has not gone to a Monday finish since Seve Ballesteros won in 1983.

STRATOLAUNCH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Stratolaunch CEO: Aircraft landed spectacularly

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A giant aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan took off from California Saturday morning and flew 2 ½ hours, achieving a maximum speed of 189 mph (304 kph).

Stratolaunch CEO Jean Floyd said the aircraft made a spectacular landing.

A company press release said the twin-fuselage jet hit altitudes up to 17,000 feet (5,181 meters) above the Mojave Desert while performance and handling qualities were evaluated.

Founded by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, Stratolaunch is vying to be a contender in the satellite launch market. The aircraft is designed to release rockets attached to the center of its enormous wing, which stretches 385 feet (117 meters) from tip to tip.

Floyd said in a teleconference briefing that it was amazing to “watch this majestic bird take flight” and he whispered a “thank-you” to Allen, who died in October 2018.

