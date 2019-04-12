TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump re-ups closing border idea, teases pardon WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump last week urged his soon-to-be acting homeland security secretary to close the southern border — and said that…

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump re-ups closing border idea, teases pardon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump last week urged his soon-to-be acting homeland security secretary to close the southern border — and said that he would pardon the official if he were to run afoul of the law.

That’s according to two people familiar with the private conversation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss what was said.

The conversation with Kevin McAleenan came during the president’s trip last week to Calexico, California, and a day after Trump told reporters that he was delaying his threat to close the border because Mexico appeared to be stepping up its efforts.

It was not clear whether the president was joking or why McAleenan would find himself in personal legal jeopardy.

A DHS spokesman says that, “At no time has the president indicated, asked, directed or pressured the acting secretary to do anything illegal.”

__By Jill Colvin

AP-US-MALL-OF-AMERICA-CHILD-HURT-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Suspect arrested twice previously at mall

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Court records show a 24-year-old Minneapolis man suspected of throwing or pushing a 5-year-old boy from a balcony at the Mall of America was charged in two previous incidents at the mall.

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda was arrested on July 4, 2015, after police said he matched the description of a man throwing things off the upper level of the mall to the lower level. Police say Aranda refused to give his name and resisted arrest. Aranda also was accused of walking into a mall store and sweeping his hand across a display table, breaking glasses.

In October 2015, Aranda was accused of throwing glasses in Twin Cities Grill in the mall. The complaint says Aranda approached a woman who was waiting for the restaurant to open and asked her to buy him something. The woman refused, and Aranda allegedly threw a glass of water in her face and a glass of tea that struck her leg. Aranda was under a trespass notice at the time banning him from the mall until July 4, 2016.

Aranda was chased and arrested Friday after the boy was thrown or pushed from a third-floor balcony and landed on the first floor at the mall. The boy suffered life-threatening injuries.

TRUMP 5G-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says America must win race to build 5G

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the race to build 5G is one America must win.

Trump said Friday at the White House that building high-speed networks across the United States will transform the way Americans work, learn, communicate and travel.

5G will mean faster wireless speeds and has implications for technologies like self-driving cars and augmented reality.

The rollout started last week in the U.S. and South Korea but will take years.

Trump says, “We must not rest. The race is far from over.”

The White House says that Trump understands the country must invest in visionary projects to “dominate the industries of the future and lead America into the 21st century.”

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Test taker pleads guilty in college bribery scam

BOSTON (AP) — A former Florida prep school administrator has pleaded guilty to rigging students’ entrance exam scores in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme.

Mark Riddell pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Friday to mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.

The 36-year-old Harvard graduate was among 50 people charged last month in the sweeping college admissions scandal. Others arrested include celebrities, wealthy parents and athletic coaches at elite universities.

Authorities say Riddell took entrance exams in the place of students or corrected their answers. Prosecutors say he was typically paid $10,000 per test.

Riddell has been cooperating with authorities since February in the hopes of getting a lenient sentence. He’s been fired from IMG Academy, where he was director of college entrance exam preparation.

FIRE-BLACK CHURCHES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Monday bond hearing for suspect in church fires

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A bond hearing has been set for the suspect in three recent arson fires at African American churches in Louisiana.

The clerk of court’s office in St. Landry Parish says the bond hearing for 21-year-old Holden Matthews is set for 9 a.m. Monday before Judge James Doherty.

Matthews is the son of a St. Landry sheriff’s deputy. He was arrested Wednesday on charges of arson of a religious building. Authorities suspect him of torching three black churches in 10 days. His attorney did not return a call for comment Friday.

FISHER-PRICE SLEEPER-RECALL

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

NEW YORK (AP) — Fisher-Price is recalling nearly 5 million infant sleepers after more than 30 babies rolled over in them and died since the product was introduced in 2009.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that anyone who bought any models of the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleeper should stop using it right away and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

The recall covers about 4.7 million of the sleepers, which cost between $40 and $149.

The recall comes a week after the CPSC warned people not to use the sleepers for infants older than three months old, since they are more likely to roll over.

STAR WARS CELEBRATION-EPISODE IX PANEL-THE LATEST

The Latest: New ‘Star Wars’ called ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

CHICAGO (AP) — No one is ever really gone, says Luke Skywalker in the first teaser for “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which fans got a first look at Friday at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

The short spot also revealed the title to the final chapter in the Skywalker saga will be “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

The voice of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker provided the narration for the teaser, with a voice telling Daisy Ridley’s Rey that the knowledge of a thousand generations has been passed on. He added that this is her fight now.

Audiences also got to see a glimpse of the return of Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian and Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa.

The trailer ends with the ominous laughter of an old but familiar villain: Emperor Palpatine from the original and prequel trilogies.

AP-GLF-MASTERS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Crowded leaderboard at Masters, Woods in the mix

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The top of the leaderboard is crowded after two rounds at the Masters.

Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen are in a five-way tie for the lead at 7-under for the tournament. Oosthuizen shot a 66 on Friday while Molinari and Day both had a 67.

Then there is Tiger Woods, who is just one shot off the lead.

Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau were the first-round leaders. Koepka wasn’t great in the second round, but made birdie on 18 to finish the round at 1-under and stay in a tie for the lead.

DeChambeau struggled with a 75.

Woods got on a roll on the back nine with birdies on 11, 14 and 15 and is now at 6-under for the tournament.

It all adds up to a potentially entertaining weekend.

NORTH KOREA KIM JONG UN SPEECH

Kim Jong Un says he’s open to another summit with Trump

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he’s open to having a third summit with President Donald Trump if the United States could offer mutually-acceptable terms for an agreement by the end of the year.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday said Kim’s speech came during a session of the North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament.

Kim during the speech blamed the collapse of his summit with Trump in February on what he described as unilateral demands by the United States. But he said his personal relationship with the American president remains good.

The United States has said the summit broke down because of the North’s excessive demands for sanctions relief in return for limited disarmament measures.

UNITED STATES-MEXICO-ASYLUM-THE LATEST

The Latest: Court allows return of asylum seekers to Mexico.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a judge’s order that would have stopped the Trump administration from returning asylum seekers to Mexico.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay Friday.

A three-judge panel set a Tuesday deadline for civil liberties groups to submit arguments why the order blocking the Trump administration should take effect. It set a Wednesday deadline for the government to argue why the policy should remain in place.

Judge Richard Seeborg ruled Monday in favor of civil liberties groups who want to halt the practice while their lawsuit moves forward challenging the policy. His order had been set to take effect Friday afternoon.

Seeborg said the policy violates U.S. law by failing to evaluate dangers migrants face in Mexico.

The government says Seeborg’s order is erroneous and endangers the public during a humanitarian crisis at the border.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.