BC-WIKILEAKS-ASSANGE ARRESTED-THE LATEST The Latest: Ecuador arrests Swedish software developer LONDON (AP) — A senior Ecuadorian official says a Swedish software developer living in Quito and who is allegedly close to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange…

BC-WIKILEAKS-ASSANGE ARRESTED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ecuador arrests Swedish software developer

LONDON (AP) — A senior Ecuadorian official says a Swedish software developer living in Quito and who is allegedly close to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested as authorities attempt to dismantle a blackmail ring that in recent days had threatened to retaliate against President Lenin Moreno.

The official said Ola Bini was arrested Thursday at Quito’s airport as he was preparing to board a flight for Japan.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity and didn’t provide any additional details about Bini.

On a blog, a Swedish man by the same name describes himself as a software developer working in Quito for the Center for Digital Autonomy, a group based in Ecuador and Spain focused on privacy, security and cryptography issues. It makes no mention of any affiliation with Wikileaks.

On Twitter earlier Thursday, Bini called claims by the Interior Minister that Russian hackers and someone close to Wikileaks were working inside Ecuador “very worrisome” news. “This seems like a witch hunt to me,” Bini wrote.

The arrest came after British police dragged Assange out of Ecuador’s embassy when his seven-year asylum was revoked.

By Gonzalo Solano in Quito, Ecuador.

—

MICHAEL AVENATTI-CHARGES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lawyer: Avenatti victim destitute after theft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer for a paralyzed man says his client is destitute after attorney Michael Avenatti embezzled most of his $4 million court settlement.

Attorney Joshua Robbins said Thursday that Geoffrey Johnson was only paid a fraction of the money Avenatti collected in 2015 from a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County jail.

A 36-count federal indictment charging Avenatti with wire, tax and bank fraud says he stole millions of dollars from Johnson and four other clients.

Avenatti has denied stealing from clients and tweeted a statement signed by Johnson praising him as an “honest and ethical attorney.”

Prosecutors says Avenatti told Johnson to sign the statement so he could collect his settlement money.

Robbins says he’s never seen a defendant tweet incriminating evidence on the day they were indicted.

AP-US-FIRES-BLACK-CHURCHES-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Friend says suspect not a racist

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A friend of the suspect in a recent string of church burnings in Louisiana says the 21-year-old was an introverted, aspiring musician who never showed any sign of destructive anger or racism.

Nygyl Bryyn is a self-described music entrepreneur and a native of the Opelousas area where three African American churches were burned in 10 days. Bryyn says suspect Holden Matthews contacted him years ago, hoping to sign with his Power Back Productions label.

Bryyn says Matthews had long been upset with his parents for not supporting his musical efforts. He also says Matthews had been discouraged in recent months as Bryyn said he needed to improve the quality of his recordings. But Bryyn says he doesn’t believe Matthews was a racist or an arsonist.

ABORTION-OHIO

Ohio governor signs ban on abortion after 1st heartbeat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor has signed a bill imposing one of the nation’s toughest abortion restrictions.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine followed through Thursday on his pledge to sign the heartbeat bill. It cleared the state Legislature on Wednesday.

DeWine’s signature makes Ohio the fifth state to ban abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat. That can come as early as five or six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant.

DeWine’s support for the bill breaks with his predecessor. Former Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) twice vetoed it on grounds it was unconstitutional and would spark a costly court challenge.

Opponents in Ohio have already vowed to sue.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT-LAWSUIT

City of Chicago sues Jussie Smollett for investigative costs

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has sued “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett to recoup the costs of investigating a racist, anti-gay attack that officials say Smollett staged.

City lawyers filed a civil lawsuit Thursday in a Cook County court after local prosecutors in March dropped all criminal charges against him.

The legal action comes just days after Smollett refused a city demand that he pay more than $130,000 to reimburse Chicago.

Smollett denies orchestrating the Jan. 29 incident as a publicity stunt.

SPACEX LAUNCH

SpaceX launches mega rocket year after debut with sports car

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched its second supersized rocket from Florida, a year after sending up a sports car on the initial test flight.

The new and improved Falcon Heavy blasted off Thursday evening with a communication satellite called Arabsat — the rocket’s first paying customer. The Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in use today.

SpaceX aims to land two of the first-stage boosters back at Cape Canaveral, just like it did for the rocket’s debut last year. The core booster is shooting for an ocean platform. That’s the only part of the first mission that missed.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk put his own Tesla convertible on last year’s demo. The red Roadster — with a mannequin at the wheel — remains in a solar orbit stretching just past Mars.

DEPP-HEARD LAWSUIT

Johnny Depp sues ex-wife for $50 million in defamation suit

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actress Amber Heard is asking a judge to dismiss a $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband Johnny Depp filed over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence.

In the motion filed Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard’s lawyers reiterate allegations that Depp abused her and include exhibits such as photos of her with bruised face and scarred arms.

Depp’s lawsuit, filed last month, said the domestic-abuse allegations are “categorically and demonstrably false.”

Heard’s Post piece said the culture punished her about being a victim of domestic violence, and she argued for changed attitudes.

It didn’t mention Depp’s name or describe any incidents, but Depp’s lawsuit states it was clear Heard was talking about him and it hurt his career.

Messages seeking comment from Depp’s attorney were not immediately returned.

MASTERS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Koepka, DeChambeau scorch back nine, share lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau each shot a 6-under 66 and are tied for the first-round lead at the Masters.

Koepka and DeChambeau followed a similar path Thursday, making the turn at 1-under before scorching the back nine of Augusta National. Koepka played a bogey-free round, making birdies on five out of six holes on Nos. 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15.

He had a chance to move to 7-under on 18, but his putt curved just right of the hole.

DeChambeau ended his round with six birdies on the final seven holes. His only misstep was a bogey on No. 14.

Phil Mickelson shot a 67 and is one shot behind the leaders. Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson shot 68s to finish two shots back.

BLACK HOLE-NAME

Black hole named ‘Powehi’ by Hawaii university professor

(Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com)

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A language professor has given a Hawaiian name — Powehi — to the black hole depicted in an image produced in a landmark experiment.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that University of Hawaii-Hilo Hawaiian Professor Larry Kimura named the cosmic object.

The world’s first image of a black hole revealed Wednesday was created using data from eight radio telescopes around the world.

The newspaper reports the word meaning “the adorned fathomless dark creation” or “embellished dark source of unending creation” comes from the Kumulipo, an 18th Century Hawaiian creation chant.

Astronomers say giving it a Hawaiian name was justified because the project included two telescopes in Hawaii.

Jessica Dempsey, a co-discoverer of the black hole, says the word is an excellent match for the scientific description she provided to Kimura.

___

DISNEY-STREAMING SERVICE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Disney Plus to launch Nov. 12 for $6.99 a month

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disney says its new streaming service, Disney Plus, will cost $6.99 per month when it launches in the U.S. on November 12.

That is cheaper than rival Netflix, which charges $13 per month for its most popular streaming plan. But the Disney service has a narrower focus on family-friendly shows and movies.

The company is announcing details of its long-awaited streaming service at an event in Burbank, California, on Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.