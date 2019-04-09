Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

TRUMP IMMIGRATION Nielsen exit comes amid larger shake-up at Homeland Security WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and White House allies pressing for a harder line on immigration are speeding up their campaign to clean…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and White House allies pressing for a harder line on immigration are speeding up their campaign to clean house at the Department of Homeland Security with a mission far wider than just the departure of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

According to three people familiar with the matter, Trump is also considering separating migrant families at the border again, resuming the practice that drew so much outrage last year. The three say Trump adviser Stephen Miller is behind the plan.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The shake-up is a result of Trump’s frustration with the increasing migrant number and his diminishing options for action. Court challenges, immigration laws and his own advisers have blocked several of his proposals.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS BRIBERY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Netflix moves release of film starring Huffman

BOSTON (AP) — Netflix officials decided to move the release date of a film starring Felicity Huffman who agreed to plead guilty Monday in the college admissions bribery scam.

The streaming service said Monday that “Otherhood” will not be released April 26 with a date to be determined. The romantic comedy stars Huffman, Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett.

Huffman was accused of paying a consultant $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation to boost her daughter’s SAT score. Authorities say the actress discussed going through with the same plan for her younger daughter, but ultimately decided against it.

The 56-year-old Huffman earned Emmy nominations for her work in the Netflix series “American Crime.” She’s also expected to play a prosecutor in the Ava DuVernay-directed “When They See Us,” which releases May 17 on the streaming service.

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP-THE LATEST

NCAA Latest: UMBC congratulates Virginia on NCAA title

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As Virginia’s players were busy cutting the nets down following their first national title win over Texas Tech, congratulations were pouring in across social media.

One of them came from the UMBC basketball team, which tweeted: “What an incredible season for UVA. That was truly a turnaround for the ages. Congratulations, champs!”

It was UMBC that beat Virginia in the first round of last year’s tournament, the first time a No. 16 had ever defeated a No. 1 seed. And it was that historic upset that fueled the Cavaliers all season and right into the Final Four, where they dispatched the Red Raiders in overtime.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Minneapolis.

TRUMP-LAWYER INVESTIGATION

Michael Cohen’s usefulness to prosecutors may be at an end

NEW YORK (AP) — Mounting indications suggest Michael Cohen’s usefulness to federal prosecutors is drying up.

With President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer looking at three years in prison, several prosecutors assigned to Cohen’s campaign-finance violation case in New York have moved on to other jobs.

And authorities recently gave him back electronic devices that the FBI seized from his home and office a year ago.

If Cohen has more dirt to spill on Trump, federal prosecutors do not seem very interested.

BRANDED WOMEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Actress Allison Mack pleads guilty

NEW YORK (AP) — TV actress Allison Mack has pleaded guilty in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York.

Mack entered her plea to racketeering charges on Monday, shortly before federal jury selection was scheduled to start in Brooklyn federal court.

The trial is expected to detail sensational allegations that the group, called NXIVM (NEHK’-see-uhm), recruited sex slaves for its spiritual leader, Keith Raniere.

Prosecutors accused Mack of helping Raniere recruit women to a secret sub-society within the group.

Authorities say the women were branded by a surgical tool with a symbol that resembled Raniere’s initials. Mack has said in an interview that the group emphasized self-discipline and self-empowerment and she likened the branding to getting a tattoo, but cooler.

The defense says the women were never abused.

TRUMP-MAR-A-LAGO ARREST-THE LATEST

The Latest: FBI still investigating whether woman is a spy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A prosecutor says the FBI is still investigating whether a Chinese woman accused of lying to illegally enter President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida is a spy.

Speaking during Yujing Zhang’s bail hearing Monday afternoon, prosecutor Rolando Garcia said they weren’t making allegations of spying at this time but there are “a lot of questions that remain to be answered.”

Zhang is charged with lying to a federal agent and illegal entering. Her bail hearing was adjourned until next week and she’ll be held until then.

The 32-year-old woman was arrested March 30 after Secret Service agents say she gained admission by falsely telling a checkpoint she was a member and was going to swim. She was arrested after agents say they found her carrying four cellphones, an external hard drive and a thumb drive with computer malware installed.

SPRING WEATHER

Storm to hit Rockies before forming new ‘bomb cyclone’

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana town evacuated for a wildfire one day has snow in the forecast two days later. Fire warnings have popped up across eastern Colorado. Areas that were paralyzed by blizzards and floods last month are getting ready for round two of a weather phenomenon known as a “bomb cyclone.”

Welcome to springtime in the Rockies and parts of the Great Plains.

Meteorologists say much of it is normal. But what is unusual is the second consecutive month for an inland bomb cyclone, which is a rapid drop in air pressure.

A March 13 bomb cyclone caused massive flooding and produced winds of between 96 and 110 mph.

A new one is expected to form this week over many of those same areas.

Associated Press writers Seth Borenstein in Washington, D.C., and Dan Elliott in Denver contributed to this report.

BRITAIN-SOCIAL MEDIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: EU committee OKs terror content takedown rule

LONDON (AP) — A European Union lawmakers’ committee has approved a proposal to fine internet companies up to 4% of their revenue if they don’t remove terrorist content within one hour of being notified by authorities.

An EU parliamentary committee approved the draft legislation on Monday despite heavy opposition from digital rights groups, tech trade bodies and some lawmakers.

They said the one-hour deadline is too short and, combined with the threat of big fines, would encourage companies to err on the side of caution by “over-removing” lawful content.

Critics also say it places a bigger burden on smaller internet companies than on tech giants like Facebook and Google, which can use their own automated filters. They worry U.S. tech giants would end up becoming the web’s de facto censors.

HONG KONG-UMBRELLA MOVEMENT TRIAL

9 leaders of Hong Kong pro-democracy protests found guilty

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has found nine leaders of 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations guilty on public nuisance and other charges.

Those convicted Tuesday included law professor Benny Tai, retired sociology professor Chan Kin-man, and pastor Chu Yiu-ming. Two current lawmakers, one former lawmaker, two student leaders and a political activist were also found guilty.

They were leaders of the “Occupy Central” campaign to demand the right of the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s population to choose its own leader.

Hong Kong’s biggest popular protest in recent years also known as the Umbrella Movement laid siege to government headquarters and paralyzed the financial district for 79 days.

The movement fizzled with no concession from the Hong Kong government for free elections.

More than 100 supporters, some raising yellow umbrellas, gathered at the courthouse.

MEASLES CASES

US measles tally hits 465, with most illnesses in kids

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. measles cases are continuing to jump, and most of the reported illnesses are in children.

Health officials say 465 measles cases have been reported this year, as of last week. That’s up from 387 the week before.

The numbers are preliminary. The 2019 tally is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported. The most before that was 963 cases in 1994.

Outbreaks have hit several states, including California, Michigan and New Jersey. New York City accounted for about two-thirds of the U.S. cases reported last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the numbers Monday. Roughly 80% of the cases are age 19 or younger.

The CDC recommends that all children get two doses of measles vaccine. It says the vaccine is 97% effective.

