Trump shakes up leadership at Homeland Security Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has resigned amid President Donald Trump’s growing frustration and bitterness over the number of Central American families crossing the southern border.

Trump announced on Sunday in a tweet that U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan would be taking over as acting head of the department. McAleenan is a longtime border official who is well-respected by members of Congress and within the administration. The decision to name a top immigration officer to the post reflects Trump’s priority for the sprawling department founded to combat terrorism following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Though Trump aides were eyeing a staff shake-up at Homeland Security and had already withdrawn the nomination for another key immigration post, the development Sunday was unexpected.

IRAN SANCTIONS

US to designate Iran Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is planning to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a “foreign terrorist organization” in an unprecedented step to ramp up pressure on Tehran.

U.S. officials say an announcement could come as early as Monday and the move could have widespread implications for U.S. personnel and policy in the Middle East and elsewhere.

The Trump administration has escalated rhetoric against Iran for months, but this will mark the first such designation by any American administration of an entire foreign government entity.

Two U.S. officials and a congressional aide confirmed the planned move and spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The designation comes with sanctions, including freezes on some assets and a ban on Americans doing business with the group.

JAPAN-NISSAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Nissan shareholders OK ousting Ghosn from board

TOKYO (AP) — Shareholders of Nissan Motor Co. have approved removing its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, from its board.

The approval Monday was shown by applause from the more than 4,000 people gathered at a Tokyo hotel for a three-hour extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. Other votes had been submitted in advance.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Nissan’s French alliance partner Renault SA’s chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, to replace Ghosn. They likewise gave a green light to removing from the board Greg Kelly, who is charged with collaborating with Ghosn in the alleged misconduct.

Ghosn is facing financial misconduct charges and was arrested in connection with fresh allegations and taken back into custody last week after spending barely a month out of detention on bail.

ELECTION 2020-BERNIE SANDERS

Bernie Sanders embraces a new role: Democratic front-runner

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Bernie Sanders is embracing a new role: front-runner.

The Vermont senator leads the pack of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in fundraising and is drawing big crowds in early voting states. Sanders raised more than $18 million in the first fundraising quarter, far outpacing his rivals.

Sanders is embracing his new status.

He draws explicit comparisons with President Donald Trump in his campaign remarks, previewing his approach to a general election faceoff with the incumbent Republican. He’s also building out a larger, more diverse campaign operation. That’s in response to criticism that his 2016 organization skewed too heavily white and male.

Campaign officials say the 2020 campaign staff of roughly 100 people and growing is majority female and 40 percent people of color.

YEMEN-CHOLERA VACCINES BLOCKED

Vaccines blocked as deadly cholera raged in Yemen

ADEN, Yemen (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that Yemen’s massive cholera epidemic was aggravated by official intransigence and potential corruption.

The AP’s reporting found that both the Houthi rebels who control northern Yemen and their main adversary in the war — the U.S.- and Saudi-backed government in the south — impeded efforts by relief groups to stem the epidemic.

The outbreak ultimately produced more than 1 million suspected cholera cases — the worst cholera epidemic recorded in modern times. The epidemic killed nearly 3,000 Yemenis.

Relief workers and government officials said they have seen repeated indications that insiders in both governments have skimmed off money and supplies for cholera vaccination and treatment and sold them on the black market.

AIRLINE-QUALITY

Delta tops long-running ranking of US airlines

Delta Air Lines ranks first in a long-running study that ranks U.S. airlines by how often flights arrive on time and other statistical measures.

Researchers who crunch the numbers also say that as a whole, U.S. airlines are getting better at handling baggage and overcrowded flights and are getting fewer complaints.

Academics at Wichita State University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University have conducted their annual study for 29 years, using data collected by the U.S. Transportation Department. They released the results Monday.

They looked at 2018 rates of on-time arrivals, mishandled baggage, bumping passengers and consumer complaints.

Delta is up from second place last year. JetBlue Airways is second, followed by Southwest Airlines and last year’s winner, Alaska Airlines.

Discount carrier Frontier Airlines ranks last, just behind American Airlines.

MUSIC-ACM AWARDS

Reba McEntire: Female country stars being overlooked at ACMs

Kacey Musgraves made history when she won the 2019 Grammy for album of the year, but there’s one award she won’t win: entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

That’s because no women are nominated for the show’s top award Sunday. Instead, men make up the nominees exclusively with Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.

Reba McEntire, who is hosting the show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, said it is disappointing that a female act isn’t in contention for the coveted ACM award.

McEntire says women in country music are working hard but “they’re being overlooked right now.”

Musgraves’ critically acclaimed “Golden Hour” also won best country album at the Grammys in February.

TRUMP-TAXES

Mulvaney: Dems tax return demand is a ‘political stunt’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats will “never” see President Donald Trump’s tax returns. That from White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, as a new front is opened in the confrontation between the administration and Congress.

Mulvaney accused Democrats of engaging in a “political stunt” and wanting “attention” after the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Richard Neal, asked the IRS to provide six years of Trump’s personal tax returns and the returns for some of his businesses.

Asked on “Fox News Sunday” whether he believe Democrats would ever view the president’s returns, Mulvaney replied: “Oh no, never. Nor should they.”

Last week, Massachusetts Democrat Neal, one of only three congressional officials authorized to request tax returns, requested Trump’s personal and business returns in a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

SKOREA-OBIT-KOREAN AIR CHAIRMAN

Korean Air says chairman Cho Yang-ho has died of illness

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Korean Air says its chairman, Cho Yang-ho, has died in the United States because of an unspecified illness.

His death follows a shareholder vote to remove the 70-year-old from the board over a series of scandals surrounding the company’s ruling family.

The company provided no further details in its statement Monday. Cho had remained chairman, which is a non-board role, even after shareholders ousted him from the board and he expressed his intent to continue participating in management.

Cho has been indicted on multiple charges, including embezzlement and tax evasion.

WWE-HART ATTACKED

Wrestler Bret Hart tackled during WWE Hall of Fame speech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wrestler Bret “The Hitman” Hart was tackled by a spectator while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The man was promptly subdued by several people who came to Hart’s defense Saturday night. Hart is OK.

New York City Police said 26-year-old Zachary Madsen was arrested, and faces assault and criminal trespass charges. An email to the district attorney seeking someone who could comment on Madsen’s behalf wasn’t immediately answered.

Several shocked onlookers posted footage of the incident online.

One witness told The Associated Press the attacker ran toward the ring from the crowd. He said the crowd was cheering when one of the wrestlers punched the attacker.

The induction event resumed after the man was taken into custody.

