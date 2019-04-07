TRUMP-TAXES Chief of staff says Dems will ‘never’ see Trump tax returns WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House chief of staff says Democrats will “never” see President Donald Trump’s tax returns. Mick Mulvaney says Democrats…

TRUMP-TAXES

Chief of staff says Dems will ‘never’ see Trump tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House chief of staff says Democrats will “never” see President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Mick Mulvaney says Democrats just want “attention” and are engaging in a “political stunt” after the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Richard Neal, asked the IRS to provide six years of Trump’s personal tax returns and the returns for some of his businesses.

Mulvaney, in an interview with “Fox News Sunday” says, “That is not going to happen and they know it.”

Last week, Massachusetts Democrat Neal, one of only three congressional officials authorized to request tax returns, set an April 10 deadline for the IRS to turn over Trump’s returns.

Trump broke with precedent when he chose not to release any tax returns as a presidential candidate.

IRAN SANCTIONS

US to designate Iran Revolutionary Guard as terrorist group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is preparing to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a “foreign terrorist organization” — an unprecedented move that could have widespread implications for U.S. personnel and policy.

U.S. officials say an announcement could come as early as Monday, after a monthslong escalation in the administration’s rhetoric against Iran.

The move would be the first such designation by any U.S. administration of an entire foreign government entity, although portions of the Guard have been targeted before.

Two U.S. officials and a congressional aide are confirming the move. They’re not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and are speaking on condition of anonymity.

The designation comes with sanctions, including freezes on some assets and a ban on Americans doing business with the group.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS WHITE MEN

After 2016 loss, Democrats know they need white male voters

UPPER ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Some Democrats thought they didn’t need white male voters in 2016. But the party knows it needs them in 2020.

The wide and diverse Democratic presidential field has different approaches to winning over a group of voters that’s long troubled the party.

Some Democrats suggest targeting white male college graduates, a group that’s slowly been trending Democratic even as those without a college degree have become the GOP’s core voters.

Democrats hoped a coalition of minority voters and suburban white women would counter that, but the combination fell short in the 2016 election that Donald Trump won.

So several of the Democratic hopefuls in 2020 want to show how they can appeal to the white men without alienating the rest of the party.

MARIJUANA AND SMOKING

Smoking pot vs. tobacco: What science says about lighting up

NEW YORK (AP) — As more states make it legal to smoke marijuana, some officials, researchers and others worry what that might mean for one of the country’s biggest public health successes: curbing cigarette smoking.

The juxtaposition strikes some as jarring after generations of Americans have gotten the message that smoking endangers their health.

Meanwhile, marijuana advocates say there’s no comparison between joints and cigarettes.

There are differences in health research findings about tobacco and marijuana. For one: A sweeping federal assessment of marijuana research found the lung-health risks of smoking weed appear “relatively small” and “far lower than those of smoking tobacco.” Cigarette smoking is the top cause of preventable death in the U.S.

But while smoking cannabis may be less dangerous than tobacco for lung health, pot doesn’t get an entirely clean slate.

RIDE HAILING-FAKE DRIVERS

Slaying puts focus on ride-hailing safety, fake drivers

CHICAGO (AP) — Law enforcement agencies and ride-hailing companies are intensifying efforts to educate passengers about safety following the slaying of a University of South Carolina student who mistakenly got into a vehicle she thought was her Uber.

Experts say would-be robbers and assailants sometimes pose as ride-hailing drivers — often at bars where people might be drunk and not paying attention.

Uber and Lyft say riders should match the driver and vehicle to information provided on the companies’ apps.

Police in South Carolina have not said if the driver charged with killing Samantha Josephson was posing as an Uber driver. But there have been several high-profile cases.

Twenty-year-old Michigan State University student Rachel Orden says she always checks her Uber’s license plate number and waits for the driver to say her name.

RWANDA-GENOCIDE-25TH ANNIVERSARY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Rwandan genocide survivor recounts horror

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A survivor of the Rwandan genocide has recounted his personal horror at a Paris commemoration in a park, noting how arbitrary killings could be with “people killing some and saving others.”

Alain Ngirinshuti, who lost family members in the massacres, said after surviving an April 7, 1994, attack by soldiers and militia at a convent school, he faced a militiaman in a Kigali hospital “taking people to be killed.”

When the militiaman reached Ngirinshuti, he told him, “I don’t like that youngsters are killed” and asked if he wanted to eat. He told Ngirinshuti he’d return the next day, and “he came and gave me a tin of sardines.”

Ngirinshuti said his life “was hanging by a thread” but “you had situations like that, people killing some and saving others.”

MCCONNELL-SENATE

Senate GOP game plan means more Trump nominees, fewer bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell says the Senate will be in the “personnel business” this year. But the majority leader’s focus on confirming President Donald Trump’s nominees is coming at the expense of any big legislative priorities.

Nearly 100 days into the new Congress, the Senate is adding more judges to the courts and putting more Trump appointees in government offices. But Trump’s promises to replace the Affordable Care Act, invest in infrastructure or cut middle-class taxes have been essentially shelved.

The result is that the Republican-run Senate is on a very different path heading into the 2020 election is the Democratic-controlled House. House Democrats are churning out a long list of popular bills on ethics, gun violence and other topics that, while unlikely to become law, show voters their priorities.

CUBA-CIVIL SOCIETY

In possible first, Cuba allows march by animal activists

HAVANA (AP) — On Sunday morning, a group of animal-lovers will march a mile down one of Havana’s main thoroughfares waving placards calling for an end to animal cruelty in Cuba.

Short, seemingly simple, the march will write a small but significant line in the history of modern Cuba. The socialist government is explicitly permitting a public march unassociated with any part of the all-encompassing Communist state, a move that participants and historians call highly unusual and perhaps unprecedented since the first years of the revolution.

Still, there is no indication Cuba is moving toward unfettered freedom of assembly: The state still clamps down on unapproved political speech with swift and heavy police mobilizations, waves of arrests and temporary detentions.

WWE-HART ATTACKED

Wrestler Bret Hart tackled during WWE Hall of Fame speech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wrestler Bret “The Hitman” Hart was tackled by a spectator while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The man was promptly subdued by several people who came to Hart’s defense Saturday night. Hart is OK.

New York City Police said 26-year-old Zachary Madsen was arrested, and faces assault and criminal trespass charges. An email to the district attorney seeking someone who could comment on Madsen’s behalf wasn’t immediately answered.

Several shocked onlookers posted footage of the incident online.

One witness told The Associated Press the attacker ran toward the ring from the crowd. He said the crowd was cheering when one of the wrestlers punched the attacker.

The induction event resumed after the man was taken into custody.

MUSIC-ACM AWARDS

Reba McEntire: Female country stars being overlooked at ACMs

Kacey Musgraves made history when she won the 2019 Grammy for album of the year, but there’s one award she won’t win: entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

That’s because no women are nominated for the show’s top award Sunday. Instead, men make up the nominees exclusively with Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.

Reba McEntire, who is hosting the show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, said it is disappointing that a female act isn’t in contention for the coveted ACM award.

McEntire says women in country music are working hard but “they’re being overlooked right now.”

Musgraves’ critically acclaimed “Golden Hour” also won best country album at the Grammys in February.

