Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump ponders victory in California in 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is still thinking about winning heavily Democratic California in 2020. Trump lost the state to Hillary Clinton by…

Trump lost the state to Hillary Clinton by over 4 million votes in the 2016 election. But he told a crowd at a private Beverly Hills fundraiser Friday that he thinks he can pull off a win next year.

That’s according to Republican National Committeeman Shawn Steel, who attended the event, where photos with the president were going for $50,000.

Steel says Trump told the crowd it’s a bad time to be a socialist in America’s thriving economy, an obvious dig at his potential Democratic rivals.

And Trump got a big round of applause talking about his administration’s decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Steel says.

DALLAS (AP) — Boeing says it is cutting production of its grounded Max airliner this month to focus on fixing flight-control software and getting the planes back in the air.

The company said Friday that starting in mid-April it will cut production of the 737 Max from 52 to 42 planes per month.

The move is not that surprising. Boeing had already suspended deliveries of the Max after regulators around the world grounded the jet following deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

In each case, preliminary reports say faulty sensor readings erroneously triggered an anti-stall system that pushed the plane’s nose down. Pilots of each plane struggled in vain to regain control over the automated system. In all, 346 people died in the crashes.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has responded to the jobs report by calling on the Federal Reserve to cut rates and restore the bond-buying program it used to lower longer-term interest rates earlier this decade in the aftermath of the Great Recession, an approach known as “quantitative easing.”

“Our country’s doing unbelievably well economically,” Trump tells reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

Yet Trump says that he believes the central bank “really slowed us down” with the four rate hikes the Fed imposed last year which he says were unnecessary because there is “very little if any inflation.”

“In terms of quantitative tightening, it should actually now be quantitative easing,” Trump says. “I think they should drop rates, and they should get rid of quantitative tightening. You would see a rocket ship.”

Trump has announced he intends to nominate to conservative political allies, Stephen Moore and former 2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain for two current vacancies on the seven-member Fed board.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement says in a letter to employees that he will continue to work alongside them even if he will not become the agency’s director.

Ron Vitiello’s nomination to lead the agency was suddenly withdrawn by the White House on Thursday. President Donald Trump says that while Vitiello was a “good man,” the administration wanted to go in a tougher direction. Trump did not explain what that meant and did not say whom he had in mind as a replacement.

Vitiello tells ICE staff he was grateful for the nomination and support from Congressional leaders. He says he was proudest of ICE employees who “work hard each and every day to secure our borders and keep our country and all her citizens safe.”

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury in Las Vegas rejected former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s lawsuit against an exercise band maker he blamed for injuries including blindness in one eye suffered in January 2015.

After eight days of civil trial testimony, the eight-member jury deliberated about an hour before declaring Friday that Reid never proved the device he used that day was a TheraBand made by Ohio-based Hygenic Corp.

Jurors never saw the actual exercise band because Reid’s son disposed of it soon after Reid was injured.

Reid testified the stretchy device slipped from his grasp, and he fell and was seriously injured.

The 79-year-old former Democratic Party leader and wife, Landra Gould, weren’t in the courtroom when the verdict was read.

Their lawyer, James Wilkes II, says he respects the jury’s decision.

CINCINNATI (AP) — An FBI affidavit says an Ohio man who authorities say falsely claimed to be an Illinois boy missing for eight years has made similar claims twice before.

The affidavit filed in federal court Friday says 23-year-old Brian Rini repeatedly told investigators he was Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in Aurora, Illinois, in 2011 at age 6.

The affidavit says Rini refused to be fingerprinted but submitted to a DNA test after which his true identity was determined.

The affidavit says Rini had watched a TV show about Pitzen and told investigators he wanted to get away from his family.

Investigators determined Rini had twice before falsely portrayed himself as a juvenile sex trafficking victim.

Federal court records don’t list an attorney for Rini.

A spokesman says that Bill Cosby’s insurer authorized a settlement of defamation lawsuits against him and that the comedian did not personally sign off on them.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt said in an email Friday that Cosby’s insurer settled the case without the comedian’s “knowledge, permission and/or consent.”

Records filed Friday in Massachusetts show that seven women who filed defamation lawsuits against Cosby over his response to their sexual misconduct allegations settled their claims.

The women say Cosby labeled them liars when he and his agents denied the accusations.

The 81-year-old Cosby went to prison last fall in a separate Pennsylvania sex assault case. He is serving a three- to 10-year prison sentence.

The judge overseeing the defamation cases must still approve the settlement. The terms are not disclosed in the documents filed Friday.

SEATTLE (AP) — On the 25th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death, dozens of people are leaving flowers, candles and written messages at a Seattle park near the house where the music icon killed himself.

Cobain’s band, Nirvana, rose to global fame amid the city’s grunge rock years of the early 1990s. The frontman died April 5, 1994, in his home in a wealthy neighborhood near Lake Washington.

Fans trekked Friday to nearby Viretta Park, leaving memorials on benches. Flowers mixed with handwritten phrases like “thank you for your art” and “find your place.”

In an essay on the Crosscut news website, Cobain biographer Charles R. Cross wrote that few Seattle musicians “have been as tied to Seattle in the mind of the popular zeitgeist as Kurt Cobain.”

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Duke freshman Zion Williamson is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson was the runaway choice, claiming 59 of 64 votes from AP Top 25 voters in ballots submitted before the NCAA Tournament in results released Friday.

Freshman teammate RJ Barrett earned two votes as a fellow AP first-team All-American. Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Murray State’s Ja Morant each earned one vote.

In a likely one-year college stop for a possible top overall NBA draft pick, the 18-year-old Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Williamson’s Blue Devils lost to Michigan State in the Elite Eight, but he says he has no regrets and calls the season “the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.”

VOTING BREAKDOWN

Zion Williamson, Duke — 59

R.J. Barrett, Duke — 2

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia — 1

Ja Morant, Murray State — 1

Cassius Winston, Michigan State — 1

BRAZIL-CUBAN DOCTORS

1,000 replacements for Cuban doctors in Brazil quit program

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s health ministry says more than 1,000 doctors who signed up to replace Cuban doctors who served in rural areas have quit within three months.

The doctors who quit represent 12% of the 8,500 physician positions that opened after the end of an agreement with the Cuban government.

The program known as More Medics was an agreement signed in 2013 between the Brazilian and Cuban governments that brought thousands of Cuban doctors to far-flung corners of rural Brazil where medical professionals were scarce.

Days after being elected, President Jair Bolsonaro said he would renegotiate the program, calling it “slave labor” because the Cuban government received a portion of the doctors’ salaries. The Cuban government then said its doctors would no longer participate. Bolsonaro said they’d be replaced with Brazilian doctors.

