Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

MISSING CHILD INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST The Latest: False ID is ‘like reliving the day,’ family says CINCINNATI (AP) — The family of an Illinois boy missing since 2011 says they are heartbroken after police determined that…

MISSING CHILD INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: False ID is ‘like reliving the day,’ family says

CINCINNATI (AP) — The family of an Illinois boy missing since 2011 says they are heartbroken after police determined that a person claiming to be Timmothy Pitzen apparently carried out a hoax.

Kara Jacobs told reporters Thursday that learning her nephew had not been found is “like reliving the day” he disappeared over again. Anderson also said his father, James Pitzen, “is devastated once again.”

A person claiming to be 14 years old also told police in Kentucky Wednesday that he had just escaped from kidnappers in the Cincinnati area after being held captive for seven years. The FBI said Thursday that DNA testing ruled him out as being Timmothy who was removed at age 6 by his mother from his Aurora school.

Amy Fry-Pitzen later was found dead at a hotel in Illinois in a suicide. She left a note that said Timmothy was with others who would love and care for him.

Aurora police Sgt. Bill Rowley called the person’s claim “a disappointment” and that this was another time the family had their “hope raised.”

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MUELLER

Barr defends handling of Mueller’s Russia report

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr is defending his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report, saying the document contained sensitive grand jury material that prevented it from being immediately released to the public.

Barr’s statement Thursday came as he confronts concerns that his four-page letter summarizing Mueller’s conclusions unduly sanitized the full report in President Donald Trump’s favor, including on the key question of whether the president obstructed justice.

House Democrats on Wednesday approved subpoenas for Mueller’s entire report and any exhibits and other underlying evidence that the Justice Department might withhold.

The disparity in length between Barr’s letter and Mueller’s full report, which totals nearly 400 pages, raises the likelihood of additional significant information that was put forward by the special counsel’s office but not immediately shared.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Chicago to sue Smollett after he refuses to pay

CHICAGO (AP) — The City of Chicago says Jussie Smollett has refused to pay more than $130,000 to reimburse costs of investigating what authorities say was a staged racist, anti-gay attack.

The city’s law department also says in a statement Thursday that it would be drafting a lawsuit in response and would sue the “Empire” actor in Cook County Civil Court. The city “will file the suit in the near future.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s law chief sent Smollett a March 28 letter demanding the “Empire” actor pay $130,106 —plus 15 cents— within seven days.

A suit could lead to a drawn out battle in civil court that could end in a trial focused on the question of whether Smollett did or didn’t orchestrate the Jan. 29 attack.

Smollett, who is black and gay, maintains he has told the truth since reporting to police that two masked men assaulted him, shouting slurs and wrapping a rope around his neck.

NEW ZEALAND-MOSQUE ATTACKS

Judge orders mental health tests for accused mosque shooter

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand judge has ordered that the man accused of killing 50 people at two New Zealand mosques undergo two mental health tests to determine if he’s fit to enter pleas in the case.

High Court judge Cameron Mander made the order Friday during a hearing in which 28-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant appeared via video link from a prison room as family members and victims watched, some in wheelchairs and hospital gowns and still recovering from gunshot wounds.

Mander said nothing should be read into his order, as it was a normal step in such a case.

The courtroom was filled with more than two dozen reporters and 60 members of the public. Some got emotional and wept.

Tarrant was wearing handcuffs and a gray-colored sweater. He showed little emotion.

CONGRESS-TRUMP TAXES

House Democrats ask IRS to provide Trump’s tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new battle is brewing between President Donald Trump and House Democrats, this time over the president’s tax returns.

A House committee chairman has asked the IRS to provide six years of Trump’s tax returns and returns for some of his businesses. Democrats defend the request as part of Congress’ oversight duties, but Republicans say there are privacy concerns and accuse Democrats of “weaponizing” the tax code by targeting political foes.

As for Trump, the president says he’s not inclined to go along with the request. During the 2016 campaign, Trump broke with decades of tradition by refusing to release his income tax filings. Over the years he has explained his refusal by saying he’s being audited and that his returns are too complex for people to understand them.

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pelosi says Democrats to sue over Trump’s wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will sue to prevent what they say is President Donald Trump’s “stealing” of billions of dollars from federal programs and diverting it to building barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The legal challenge has been expected ever since Trump declared a border emergency so he could shift more money to constructing the wall he’s promised since his presidential campaign. He acted after Congress approved less than he demanded for the wall project.

Pelosi says Trump’s emergency declaration was a “sham.” The California Democrat says money transfers to the wall have “undermined our democracy” and flout “the vote of the bipartisan Congress, the will of the American people and the letter of the Constitution.”

Congress voted to block the emergency declaration but Trump vetoed that measure.

__

AP-US-NORTH-DAKOTA-BODIES-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Man arrested in North Dakota quadruple slayings

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Police in North Dakota say they’ve arrested a 44-year-old man in the slayings of four people earlier this week at a business in Mandan, near the capital city of Bismarck.

Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler says surveillance video identified a vehicle of interest and helped lead them to the suspect, who lived in the small town of Washburn about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Mandan.

Ziegler also revealed for the first time that the victims had been stabbed or shot.

Ziegler says a motive for the killings isn’t yet known. He says the suspect lived in a trailer park managed by the business, RJR Maintenance and Management.

Ziegler says the man is being held on four counts of felony murder.

This update has been corrected to show that police say the suspect lived in a trailer park managed by RJR Maintenance and Management, not owned by the company.

OPIOID KICKBACK SCHEME

Jurors hear final arguments in opioid bribe scheme case

BOSTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a wealthy drug company founder put patients at risk to guarantee his business’ success by directing a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Yeager told jurors in his closing arguments Thursday that John Kapoor and four other former Insys Therapeutics executives who are on trial exploited patients to bring in millions of dollars by bribing doctors and deceiving insurers.

A lawyer for Kapoor sought to poke holes in the government’s case and accused prosecutors of targeting the founder just so they can tout a high-profile conviction. Attorney Beth Wilkinson called the government’s two star witnesses liars whose stories conflict with one another.

Closing arguments are expected to continue Friday in the trial, which began in January.

ALABAMA PRISONS

Fed’s report condemning Alabama prisons: State vows action

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — After the U.S. Department of Justice condemned Alabama prisons for excessive violence and inmate deaths, state officials say they are turning to the enormous task of addressing the problems.

The Department of Justice reports the state must take immediate, long-term steps to address understaffing, violence and other problems — or face a federal lawsuit.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds that the Justice Department has identified many of the same concerns the state has already acknowledged and vows to address the problems in “fast order,” including hiring more corrections officers.

In its report Wednesday, the Department of Justice said understaffing, overcrowding, excessive violence, a failure to stop sexual assaults, poor facilities and official indifference contributed to what it describes as the inhumane conditions present in Alabama prisons.

MORMONS-LGBTQ-THE LATEST

The Latest: LGBTQ parents’ group applauds Mormon change

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group that represents members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with gay and lesbian children says the repeal of 2015 baptism rules is a good first step. But she says pain caused by the policy banning the baptism for kids of gay parents still lingers.

Lisa Dame with the Mama Dragons organization said Thursday the original 2015 rule banning the baptisms sent waves of heartache through LGBTQ members of the church and their families.

She says the reversal is an answer to prayers but that full healing will take time and noted that the church did not issue a formal apology for the 2015 policy.

The church’s doctrinal opposition to same-sex marriage and sexual relations has not changed.

Dame is a heterosexual Mormon. She has five children, including a 33-year-old daughter who is a lesbian.

__

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.