Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-MAR-A-LAGO-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump unconcerned about Chinese woman’s arrest PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing the arrest of a Chinese woman caught carrying a device containing computer malware at his…

TRUMP-MAR-A-LAGO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump unconcerned about Chinese woman’s arrest

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing the arrest of a Chinese woman caught carrying a device containing computer malware at his private Florida club, saying it was “just a fluke situation.”

Trump told reporters as he met with senior military leaders Wednesday evening that he’s “not concerned at all” about the weekend incident at Mar-a-Lago or whether the Chinese might be trying to conduct espionage against him.

He contends that “we have very good control.”

Trump is also commending the Secret Service, saying he “could not be happier” with their conduct and that the result was “good.”

Federal officials are looking into whether the incursion was part of a larger effort to gain access to the president and do potential harm.

Senate Democrats are also asking the FBI to investigate potential security vulnerabilities at the club.

CONGRESS-TRUMP TAXES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says he’s not inclined to provide tax info

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he “would not be inclined” to provide his tax returns in response to a request from a House committee chairman.

Rep. Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, on Wednesday formally requested six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns from the IRS.

Trump was asked about the request during a White House meeting with military leaders.

“Is that all?” he said when he heard it was for six years of returns. “Usually it’s 10, so I guess they’re giving up.”

Trump says: “We’re under audit despite what people said. We’re working that out.”

The president says he’s been under audit for many years “because the numbers are big and I guess when you have a name, you’re audited.”

__

NEW ZEALAND-MOSQUE ATTACKS

Man accused of murder in mosque attacks due in court Friday

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The man accused in the Christchurch mosque attacks is due to make his second court appearance via video link on Friday although media photographs and reporting on the proceedings will be limited by New Zealand law.

Fifty people died in the March 15 attacks on two mosques.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, has been charged with one count of murder, and police plan to file more charges. Tarrant won’t be required to enter a plea on Friday. The judge says the brief hearing will mainly be about Tarrant’s legal representation. He has said he wants to represent himself.

New Zealand tightly restricts what can be reported about upcoming court cases to avoid tainting the views of potential jurors.

GAY POLITICIANS

LGBT progress seen in Lightfoot’s win, rise of ‘Mayor Pete’

NEW YORK (AP) — “Mayor Pete,” as he’s known to his fans, is running a surprisingly strong campaign for president. Lori Lightfoot has just won a landslide victory to become Chicago’s mayor.

Together, the ascendance of Lightfoot and Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) — two-term mayor of South Bend, Indiana — highlights the remarkable recent progress made by gay and lesbian politicians, to the point where their sexual orientation is either an asset or a non-issue.

Richard Socarides, a former Clinton White House adviser on gay issues, says, “The real news is not that openly gay candidates are successful, but that being openly gay has become irrelevant.”

MISSING CHILD INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Boy in Ohio says he was kidnapped 7 years ago

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Cincinnati say a teenage boy claimed to have escaped Wednesday morning in southwestern Ohio after being kidnapped seven years ago.

Police are trying to determine if the boy is Timmothy Pitzen who disappeared in Illinois in 2011 after authorities said his mother took her own life.

Police in Sharonville, Ohio, said in a short incident report that a 14-year-old boy told authorities Wednesday that he had “just escaped from two kidnappers” he described as white men with body builder-type physiques. They were in Ford SUV with Wisconsin license plates and had been staying at a Red Roof Inn.

The boy told police that after his escape he “kept running across a bridge into” Kentucky.

Police believe Amy Fry-Pitzen picked up her 6-year-old son from school and took him to the zoo and a Wisconsin water park before she apparently killed herself. Her body was found with her wrists slit in a Rockford, Illinois, hotel on May 15, 2011.

JAPAN-NISSAN-GHOSN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Prosecutors say Ghosn suspected of diverting $5M

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo prosecutors say the latest arrest of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was based on suspicion he diverted $5 million from funds that were being relayed from a Nissan subsidiary to an overseas dealership.

TV footage Thursday morning showed officials entering Ghosn’s apartment, and a car later going to the prosecutors’ office, barely a month after Ghosn was released on bail from the earlier arrests related to alleged financial misconduct while he led the Japanese automaker.

In a statement Ghosn strongly declared his innocence. He was first arrested in November on charges of under-reporting his compensation.

The prosecutors said the diverted money is suspected of going to a company Ghosn virtually ran. The statement issued Thursday did not mention Oman. But an investigation by Nissan Motor Co.’s French alliance partner Renault has centered on payments to a dealership in Oman in which some of the money is suspected of having been channeled for Ghosn’s personal use.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: UK lawmakers vote to avert ‘no-deal’ Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s House of Commons has by the narrowest of margins approved a bill designed to guarantee that the country can’t leave the European Union without a withdrawal agreement.

The U.K. has just nine days, until April 12, to approve a divorce deal, come up with a new plan or crash out of the 28-nation bloc without a deal, causing huge disruption for people and businesses in Britain and the EU.

Lawmakers approved by 313-312 a bill that requires Prime Minister Theresa May to ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit deadline if Britain is on the verge of a no-deal exit.

The bill still needs approval from the unelected House of Lords, which is likely.

The law does not compel the EU to agree to a delay.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY-THE LATEST

The Latest: 1st parent guilty plea in college scam imminent

BOSTON (AP) — A California entrepreneur has become the first of 33 parents charged in a college admissions scam to agree to plead guilty.

Peter Jan Sartorio’s lawyers said in court documents filed Wednesday that the packaged food entrepreneur from Menlo Park will plead guilty.

Sartorio was accused of paying an admissions consultant $15,000 in cash to have someone correct his daughter’s answers on a college entrance exam.

The exact charges to which he has agreed to plead guilty were not clear. Sartorio and the other parents were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. An email was sent to Sartorio’s lawyers seeking comment.

The announcement came just before Sartorio was scheduled to appear alongside other prominent parents in Boston’s federal court.

Among those who made their initial appearances Wednesday were actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin (LAWK’-lin), and Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli.

FOX NEWS-BERNIE SANDERS

Bernie Sanders to appear in Fox News town hall meeting

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says Bernie Sanders will appear on the network for a town hall event on April 15, the first Democrat to venture onto Fox for this type of an event in the current presidential campaign cycle.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-anchor the town hall, which will be held in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. It will focus on the economy and jobs.

It’s an important booking for Fox, after the Democratic National Committee announced last month that it would not hold any of its presidential debates on the network. The committee said it was concerned about whether Fox could hold a fair and neutral event.

Sanders appeared in a Fox town hall during his 2016 primary campaign.

—

This story has been corrected to remove reference to Hillary Clinton.

PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS

Britney Spears says she’s taking a little ‘me time’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears says she’s decided to focus on self-care as she goes through a rough stretch.

Spears posted an image on Instagram Wednesday with the words, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit.”

In the caption she wrote that everyone needs “a little ‘me time,'” followed by a smile emoji.

People magazine reports citing an unnamed source that worries for her father and the need to help take care of him after a life-threatening colon rupture last year have continued to take a toll on the pop star.

In January, Spears announced that she was putting her planned Las Vegas residency — and the rest of her career — on hold for the sake of her father.

The 37-year-old Spears has sons aged 13 and 12.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.