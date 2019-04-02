Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

BREXIT-THE LATEST The Latest: EU Brexit official welcomes May’s move BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament’s chief Brexit official has welcomed British Prime Minister Theresa May’s move to hold talks with the opposition Labour Party…

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: EU Brexit official welcomes May’s move

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament’s chief Brexit official has welcomed British Prime Minister Theresa May’s move to hold talks with the opposition Labour Party as “better late than never.”

Guy Verhofstadt welcomed May’s move and said it was “good” she was reaching out across party lines to find a compromise to break the Brexit deadlock.

Verhofstadt has long said that effective cross-party cooperation in the House of Commons was the best, and perhaps the only way, for Britain to emerge from the crisis.

During several legislative sessions, he exhorted British lawmakers to put party politics behind them and become their political acumen to put country before party.

NIPSEY HUSSLE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Nipsey Hussle’s fiancee: ‘I’m lost without you’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The fiancee of Nipsey Hussle has broken her silence posting a tribute to the rapper on social media a couple days after he was fatally shot outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles.

Actress Lauren London posted a solo picture of Hussle along with other images that included her, the rapper and their family on her Instagram account Tuesday. She captioned her photos writing: “I’m lost without you.”

The 34-year-old London shared a photo of her smiling and hugging Hussle. Another photo showed the rapper raising their 2-year-old son in the air along with a selfie photo of the father and his son.

London’s tribute comes hours after 29-year-old suspect Eric Holder was arrested in the shooting death of Hussle on Sunday.

London’s representative did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

TRUMP-MAR-A-LAGO-ARREST

Chinese woman charged with illegally entering Mar-a-Lago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal agents say a woman carrying Chinese passports and a device containing computer malware lied to gain admission to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club over the weekend during his Florida visit.

Court documents allege 32-year-old Yujing Zhang told a Secret Service agent Saturday she was a Mar-a-Lago member there to use the pool. Agents say a club manager thought Zhang was the daughter of a member and agents admitted her.

Agents say Zhang’s story changed inside, telling a receptionist she was there for a Chinese American event. No such event was scheduled. Agents were summoned and they say Zhang began arguing during an interview. They say a thumb drive in her possession contained malware.

She’s being held on charges of lying to agents and illegal entering. Her attorney declined comment.

CHICAGO MAYOR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lightfoot says election is a movement for change

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot says the city’s voters have created a movement for change.

Lightfoot on Tuesday became the city’s first black woman and openly gay person elected to lead the nation’s third-largest city, an overwhelming victory over political veteran and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Lightfoot told supporters gathered in a downtown hotel the campaign is over both she and Preckwinkle will work for the city they love.

The former federal prosecutor said with the mandate for change, she will work to make the city’s streets safe again. She said she will work to give the city’s children access to the high-quality education they deserve. She added the city can build trust between the city’s residents and “its brave police.”

Lightfoot and Preckwinkle were the top two vote-getters in the February general election that saw 14 vie to succeed Mayor Rahm Emanuel. He decided against running for a third term.

Lightfoot will be sworn in May 20.

IMMIGRATION-CATCH AND RELEASE

US resorts to expanded ‘catch and release’ as migrants surge

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The surge of migrants arriving at the southern border has led the Trump administration to dramatically expand a practice it has long mocked as “catch and release.”

With processing and holding centers overwhelmed, the administration is busing migrants hundreds of miles inland and releasing them at Greyhound stations and churches in cities like Albuquerque, San Antonio and Phoenix because relief organizations in towns close to the border cannot keep up with the flow.

Since Dec. 21, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has set free about 108,500 people who came as families. On some days, more than 1,000 people were released in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley alone.

San Antonio received part of that surge in recent days, forcing the city to open a help center for migrants arriving at the downtown bus station.

VENEZUELA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Venezuela’s Guaidó recognizes risk of arrest

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó says he knows he runs the risk of being arrested for pushing to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

But a defiant Guaidó said Tuesday that he is undeterred. The 35-year-old opposition leader spoke publicly moments after an assembly loyal to Maduro stripped him of his immunity from prosecution.

The move by the National Constituent Assembly paves the way for his prosecution and potential arrest for supposedly violating the constitution when he declared himself interim president.

Guaidó has backing from more than 50 nations, including the United States, which reject Maduro as illegitimately elected.

Maduro blames Washington for trying to install a puppet government to seize Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES

Florida man says pipe bombs weren’t meant to hurt anybody

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who pleaded guilty to sending pipe bombs to CNN and prominent critics of President Donald Trump says he thinks he was misunderstood at his guilty plea.

Cesar Sayoc said in a letter to a federal judge that it was never his intent to harm anyone.

He says he only wanted to intimidate or scare. The March 23 letter was made public by the judge on Tuesday.

Judge Jed Rakoff told prosecutors and defense lawyers to let him know if they think the letter affects his guilty plea.

Sayoc pleaded guilty two weeks ago, admitting he targeted numerous Democrats, including Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and billionaire George Soros.

He could face life in prison. He was arrested in October in South Florida.

AP-US-TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-THE-LATEST

The Latest: DHS likens border issues to Category 5 hurricane

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says in an emergency call with Cabinet members and White House aides that the administration will treat U.S.-Mexico border issues “as if we have been hit by a Category 5 hurricane.”

That’s according to a person who was on the conference call. The person was not authorized to discuss the call publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The person says the Department of Homeland Security is standing up an emergency operations center not unlike when there is a major natural disaster.

Nielsen named longtime U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Manny Padilla as a crisis coordinator who will manage efforts within the department’s different immigration agencies.

Padilla’s job will be different from the immigration or “border czar” that Trump is considering.

Officials say an influx of Central American migrants is overwhelming border facilities.

—By Colleen Long

CHEMICAL PLANT FIRE-THE LATEST

The Latest: State sues over Texas plant fire

HOUSTON (AP) — The state of Texas has filed a court petition seeking action against a company whose plant caught fire near Houston on Tuesday.

One worker was killed and two were injured critically in the fire at the KMCO chemical plant in Crosby.

The Texas Attorney General’s office filed the petition in state district court in Austin on behalf of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The petition seeks a permanent injunction, civil penalties and reasonable attorney fees, court costs, along with recovery of investigative costs.

Harris County had obtained an injunction against KMCO in 2009 that required the firm to pay $100,000 in civil penalties and give investigators easy access to the plant and prompt notification of releases.

BIG DONOR-NORTH CAROLINA-INDICTMENTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Commissioner: I acted as investigators directed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina elected official who helped a criminal probe that led to charges against the state Republican Party chairman and a big-time donor says he acted at the direction of federal investigators.

Republican state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talked to The Associated Press on Tuesday, shortly after a federal grand jury’s indictment against four people was made public.

The indictment describes Causey as being involved in conversations and meetings with investment firm founder Greg Lindberg, Lindberg’s associates and state GOP Chairman Robin Hayes. Prosecutors said they promised Causey campaign dollars in exchange for things Lindberg wanted.

Causey wasn’t charged. He says he’s not the target of any investigation. He says he had contacted federal investigators because his agency was having issues with Lindberg’s insurance-related firms.

Causey previously returned a donation from Lindberg. Causey took other donations from the state GOP, which had connections to Lindberg, and gave them to the federal government.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.