Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY More officers may be reassigned to help border crush EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Trump administration says it may pull as many as 2,000 inspectors from border crossings to handle a surge…

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY

More officers may be reassigned to help border crush

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Trump administration says it may pull as many as 2,000 inspectors from border crossings to handle a surge of families arriving at the U.S.- Mexico border, many of them Central American asylum seekers.

The temporary reassignments, up from 750 inspectors previously, threatens to slow the movement of trucks bringing televisions, medical devices and other goods to the U.S. It also could create delays for cross-border commuters who come for work and school.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday the reassignments are necessary to help manage a massive influx of migrants straining the system and overflowing border facilities.

The administration is also ramping up its efforts to return asylum seekers to Mexico, and planning to expand the program to other areas beyond the Calexico and El Paso ports in Texas and the San Ysidro port in California.

AP-EU-BREXIT-THE-LATEST

The Latest: EU official: Hard Brexit ‘nearly inevitable’

LONDON (AP) — The European Parliament’s top Brexit official says the U.K. has a “last chance” to break the deadlock on leaving the European Union.

Guy Verhofstadt tweeted the comments soon after Britain’s Parliament again rejected alternative options to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal. Parliament has carved out time on Wednesday for another series of indicative votes on Brexit options.

Verhofstadt said: “The House of Commons again votes against all options. A hard #Brexit becomes nearly inevitable. On Wednesday, the U.K. has a last chance to break the deadlock or face the abyss.”

Britain is legally due to leave the EU on April 12, after the bloc agreed to extend the March 29 deadline.

CHICAGO PROSECUTOR

Dueling rallies support and slam Chicago prosecutor

CHICAGO (AP) — Dueling rallies in downtown Chicago supported and slammed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s performance in the Jussie Smollett case.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson led a rally for Foxx Monday morning, telling a crowd of her supporters that “she’s done a good job and she’ll do a better job in the future.” Nearby protesters from Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police union marched with signs. FOP spokesman Martin Preib called conduct from Foxx’s office “highly suspicious.”

Foxx’s office last week dropped charges against Smollett , who faced 16 felony counts and was accused of making a false police report that he was the victim of a racial and homophobic attack. Since then she has faced criticism from Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago police and professional associations.

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION

AP sources: Trump considers adding ‘immigration czar’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is considering hiring a “border” or “immigration czar” to coordinate the president’s policies across various federal agencies.

That’s according to three people familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss them publicly.

Trump is considering two potential candidates: Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli — both far-right conservatives with strong views on immigration.

It has yet to be decided whether the post would be housed within the Department of Homeland Security or the White House.

White House press aides, Kobach and Cuccinelli did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The discussion comes as Trump is threatening to close the U.S.-Mexico border if Mexico doesn’t halt all illegal immigration.

NIPSEY HUSSLE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Nipsey Hussle died from gunshots to head, torso

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators say rapper Nipsey Hussle died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

The Los Angeles County coroner released the findings after completing an autopsy Monday on Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom.

The autopsy ruled Hussle’s death a homicide.

The 33-year-old was standing outside the clothing store he opened in the Los Angeles neighborhood Sunday afternoon where he grew up when a gunman opened fire, killing him and injuring two others.

Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects in the case.

Hussle was a beloved figure both his neighborhood and the hip-hop community, and his death brought mourning and tributes from politicians , musicians and professional athletes.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pelosi says Biden not disqualified from WH race

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says women’s assertions that Joe Biden touched them inappropriately years ago are not a reason for the former vice president to abandon the idea of running for president.

The California Democrat says in brief comments to The Associated Press, “I don’t think that this disqualifies him from running for president, not at all.”

She declined to discuss why she felt that way. Pelosi has been a champion of the #MeToo movement opposing sexual harassment.

Pelosi spoke on a day when a second woman publicly described what she considered inappropriate behavior by Biden.

The former vice president and long-time senator is considering a run for the Democratic presidential nomination. He has said he doesn’t think he’s acted inappropriately, but says men should pay attention when women discuss their experiences.

__

VENEZUELA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Venezuela judge seeks to strip Guaido’s immunity

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s chief justice is asking pro-government lawmakers to strip opposition leader Juan Guaido of immunity from prosecution.

The request by Supreme Court Justice Maikel Moreno on Monday takes a further step toward prosecuting Guaido for alleged crimes.

Guaido is seeking to oust President Nicolas Maduro with support from the United States among some 50 countries who declared Maduro’s presidency as illegitimate. Moreno is a political ally of the Maduro.

Moreno asked the pro-Maduro National Constituent Assembly to waive immunity Guaido holds as a member of Venezuela’s National Assembly.

Officials loyal to Maduro have already said that Guaido is under investigation for inciting violence against the government and receiving illicit funds.

__

WHITE HOUSE-SECURITY CLEARANCES

Career official raises concerns about WH security clearances

WASHINGTON (AP) — A career official in the White House security office says dozens of people in President Donald Trump’s administration were granted access to classified information despite “disqualifying issues” in their backgrounds including concerns about foreign influence, drug use and criminal conduct.

The official, Tricia Newbold, says she compiled a list of at least 25 White House officials who were initially denied security clearances because of their backgrounds. But she says Trump aides overturned those decisions.

Newbold’s allegations were laid out in a letter released Monday by Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform committee.

Cummings, a Democrat, has been investigating White House security clearances. He says he plans to issue subpoenas to White House officials as part of the probe.

RARE CANCERS

Federal study gives new options for people with rare cancers

ATLANTA (AP) — People with rare cancers have been out of luck — not only do most lack good treatments but drug companies also don’t pursue them because of small potential sales. Now, a federal study that pools these folks gives them strength in numbers and new options.

The first results from this novel effort were revealed Sunday at an American Association for Cancer Research conference in Atlanta. They suggest that for people with one of these unusual diseases, there seems to be a way to predict who will benefit from a drug combo that boosts the immune system and who will not.

Rare cancers collectively make up 22 percent of all cancer cases, so doctors hope the study will find solutions for more of them.

BALTIMORE-MAYOR’S BOOKS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Baltimore councilman calls on mayor to resign

BALTIMORE (AP) — At least one Baltimore City Council member is calling for Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign as a scandal intensifies over allegations of “self-dealing” arrangements to sell her children’s book series.

Councilman Zeke Cohen says Pugh has “lost the moral mandate to govern and the public’s trust.” Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot has also urged her to resign. Cohen, Franchot and Pugh are Democrats.

Cohen notes that Pugh accepted over $100,000 from Kaiser Permanente for her “Healthy Holly” children’s books while the company was seeking a contract to provide health benefits to city employees.

Cohen says that instead of recusing herself from a Board of Estimates vote when the contract came up “she voted in favor of it.”

Pugh announced Monday she is taking an indefinite leave of absence due to deteriorating health. Her spokespeople say she was recently diagnosed with pneumonia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.