TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-CONGRESS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Democrats increase pressure for Mueller report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says the subpoena issued by House Democrats for the full special counsel report is unnecessary.

Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec says Attorney General William Barr released the report with “minimal redactions.”

Kupec says the department is working with Congress to view more of the report and the subpoena issued Friday by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is “premature and unnecessary.”

The department offered Friday to have a select group of congressional leaders view some of the redacted information from the report. But Democrats rejected that offer as insufficient.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump expresses anger at Mueller report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump played golf Friday with conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh and a couple of unidentified friends.

Trump is spending the Easter weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago club along with the first lady. The foursome played at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The trip comes one day after a redacted special counsel report found no Trump campaign collusion with Russia around the 2016 election, but issued no clear verdict on obstruction, while detailing several instances of Trump seeking to squash the investigation.

Prior to golfing, Trump lashed out through tweets at people who cooperated with Robert Mueller’s team. He said statements in the report made by some were “fabricated & totally untrue.”

Trump struck a much harsher tone than the day before when he marked the report’s release by tweeting “game over.”

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MEDIA

Fake news? Mueller isn’t buying it

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump and his team love to deride unfavorable stories as “fake news.” But it’s clear from Robert Mueller’s report that the special counsel isn’t buying that.

While there are exceptions, Mueller’s investigation repeatedly supports the news reporting that was done on the Russia probe over the last two years, and details several instances where the president and his team sought to mislead the public.

Whether that’s enough to sway Trump’s supporters remains unknown. They’re still basking in the report’s ultimate conclusion that the evidence doesn’t support that the president or his team worked with the Russians to influence the 2016 election.

ELECTION 2020-CHURCHES

2020 campaign trail runs through churches in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — By now, most Democratic presidential candidates have polished their stump speeches. But when they’re in South Carolina, they may need to add in a sermon.

In a large and diverse primary field, White House hopefuls are angling to develop relationships with black churches.

That’s because success in South Carolina, home to the nation’s first Southern presidential primary, could come down to connecting with politically influential churchgoing African Americans.

Some 2020 candidates are already working to build their relationships with this community, holding events in fellowship halls and visiting congregations for Sunday services, as Sen. Kamala Harris of California will do this weekend in Columbia.

The visits allow candidates to introduce themselves. They can also potentially elevate their standing with voters if they secure an official endorsement from church leaders.

SEVERE WEATHER

Storms in South kill girl in Florida, bring tornado threat

ATLANTA (AP) — A strong storm system barreling through the South has killed an 8-year-old girl in Florida and threatened to bring tornadoes to large parts of the Carolinas and southern Virginia.

A tree fell onto a house Friday in Woodville, Florida, south of Tallahassee, killing the girl and injuring a 12-year-old boy, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. The office said in a statement that the girl died at a hospital while the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Their names weren’t immediately released.

The same storm system was blamed for the deaths a day earlier of three people in Mississippi and a woman in Alabama.

The national Storm Prediction Center said 9.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were at a moderate risk of severe weather. The region includes the Charlotte, North Carolina metro area.

EGYPT

Egyptians vote on referendum extending el-Sissi’s rule

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptians are being asked to vote on constitutional amendments that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in power until 2030.

The three-day voting period for the nationwide referendum starts at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) Saturday on proposed changes that would also further enshrine the military’s role in politics. Parliament, packed with el-Sissi supporters, overwhelmingly approved the amendments on Tuesday.

Opposition parties have called on voters to reject the changes, seen by critics as a step backward to authoritarianism eight years after a pro-democracy uprising.

The vote comes amid an unprecedented crackdown by authorities on dissent since the military ouster of an elected but divisive president in 2013.

El-Sissi came to power in 2014 and was re-elected for a second four-year term last year.

OSCARS-POLANSKI-THE LATEST

The Latest: Academy stands by decision to expel Polanski

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The film academy is standing behind its decision to expel director Roman Polanski, who has asked a court to reinstate him.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Oscars, said in a statement Friday that “the procedures taken to expel Mr. Polanski were fair and reasonable.”

Earlier Friday, lawyers for the 85-year-old Polanski filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court asking that a judge restore his membership because he was not given a fair chance to make his case to the academy.

The Academy says it “stands behind its decision as appropriate.”

Polanski was expelled from the academy in May over sexual misconduct.

He fled the U.S. for Europe more than 40 years ago after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor.

TRAIL BLAZERS-THUNDER

Westbrook leads Thunder past Trail Blazers, 120-108

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook called his play in Game 2 “unacceptable.”

It was more than acceptable in Game 3. He had 33 points and 11 assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-108 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

Paul George added 22 points, Jerami Grant had 18 and Dennis Schroder 17 for the Thunder. They will host Game 4 on Sunday night.

Damian Lillard scored 32 points, but he had just three in the fourth quarter after scoring 25 in the third. C.J. McCollum had 21 and Enes Kanter added 19.

Oklahoma City closed the second quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 49-39 lead. Lillard was held to four points on 2 -or-6 shooting and the Trail Blazers shot 37.5% in the half.

George hit a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw in the opening minutes of the second half to push Oklahoma City’s lead to 55-43. Westbrook backed down Lillard, hit a bank shot and was fouled. Westbrook brought out his “rock the baby” celebration, then made the free throw to put Oklahoma City up by 15.

Lillard scored 23 points the rest of the quarter to help cut Oklahoma City’s lead to 86-82 at the end of the period. McCollum hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 89 early in the fourth.

Oklahoma City regained control, then kept it. Westbrook’s jumper with just over two minutes remaining put the Thunder up 10.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Westbrook usually says “Next question” when Oklahoman columnist Berry Tramel asks him anything. During the pregame media session, Portland coach Terry Stotts went up to the podium with a smile, looked at Tramel and said, “Go ahead, Berry. I’ll answer your question,” drawing laughter from the reporters. … F Maurice Harkless was called for a technical in the final minute for throwing his headband.

Thunder: Derek Williamson of Midwest City, Oklahoma had 24 seconds to make a halfcourt shot for $20,000 from Mid-First Bank. He drained his last try. Later on, Jesse Norman of Prague, Oklahoma, made one later for another $20,000. … Grant hit a 3-pointer in the opening minute after missing his first eight in the series. … Westbrook was called for a technical in the final minute.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

CELTICS-PACERS

Celtics beat Pacers 104-96 to take 3-0 series lead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 points and Kyrie Irving added 19 to help the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 104-96 on Friday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

The Celtics can close out the Eastern Conference series Sunday in Indianapolis.

Irving also had 10 assists and five rebounds.

Tyreke Evans matched his career playoff high with 19 points for the Pacers. Bojan Bogdanovic had 15, not enough to prevent Indiana from losing its sixth straight to Boston in the regular season and playoff.

Indiana desperately needed a win to avoid facing its second sweep in three years, but Boston started fast and closed it with a 10-4 spurt late in the fourth quarter.

And once again, Boston’s defense turned the game by allowing just 12 points in the third quarter.

It’s been that kind of series for Indiana, which erased a 15-point first half deficit to take a 61-59 halftime lead. Myles Turner opened the third with a 3-pointer to make it a five-point game.

But Boston charged back with eight straight points to retake the lead, closed the quarter on a 9-2 run to make it 80-73 and pulled away late.

The Celtics took control quickly by going 8 of 10 on 3s in the first quarter to build a 37-22 lead.

Evans finally got the Pacers righted with 12 second-quarter points including bookend 3s to start and finish the 17-3 spurt that allowed Indiana to tie it at 52. The Pacers closed the half on a 9-2 run to take the lead.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Jayson Tatum had 18 points and seven rebounds. Al Horford finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. … The Celtics wound up 15 of 34 on 3s after making 11 of 17 in the first half. … Boston scored 41 points in the first quarter, breaking the Pacers’ NBA franchise playoff record for points allowed in the first. The Lakers set the previous mark, 38, during the 2000 NBA Finals. … Boston gave up eight points in the third quarter of Game 1 and 12 in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Thaddeus Young had 11 points and nine rebounds. … Myles Turner scored 13 points, matching his total from the first two games of the series. … Indiana wound up 11 of 30 on 3s after starting 8 of 15 and committed no turnovers in the second quarter. … Travel delays prevented All-Star guard Victor Oladipo from appearing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the first time since suffering a season-ending injury to his right knee in January.

UP NEXT

Game 4 is Sunday in Indianapolis.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

NICARAGUA

Nicaraguans use Good Friday processions to protest

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Good Friday religious processions in Nicaragua’s capital have taken a decidedly political tone as people have seized on a rare opportunity to renew protests against the government of President Daniel Ortega.

Dozens of protesters shouted for “justice” and carried wooden crosses bearing the names of those who died during the past year of protests.

They were mixed into a larger Stations of the Cross procession to Managua’s cathedral.

On Wednesday, an overwhelming police presence scuttled a scheduled opposition march to mark the anniversary of the protests. Public demonstrations have been effectively banned since last year.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says at least 325 people have died in the protests and government crackdown. Protests began in response to social security cuts and expanded to calls for Ortega’s ouster.

