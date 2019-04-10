ISRAEL-ELECTION-THE LATEST The Latest: Gantz’s party concedes defeat in Israel election JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Blue and White party leaders are conceding defeat in Israel’s election, saying they will work against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin…

ISRAEL-ELECTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Gantz’s party concedes defeat in Israel election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Blue and White party leaders are conceding defeat in Israel’s election, saying they will work against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the opposition.

Yair Lapid, the party’s No. 2 figure, told a press conference Wednesday that though his party “did not win in this round, I respect the voters.” He said his party will “embitter” Netanyahu’s life from the opposition.

The Blue and White party, headed by former army chief of staff Benny Gantz, drew even with Netanyahu’s Likud party, but the incumbent prime minister is poised to form a government with his larger bloc of religious and nationalist allies.

Gantz says his party has “founded a true alternative rule to Netanyahu.”

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-BARR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Barr doesn’t know if Mueller backs his summary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr says he doesn’t know if Robert Mueller supported his conclusion that the special counsel’s report had insufficient evidence to establish that President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

The comment came as Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen asked Barr whether he agreed with Mueller’s assessment that there were “difficult issues” of law and fact concerning whether obstruction happened. Barr summarized that assessment in a letter to Congress March 24.

Barr refused to answer Van Hollen’s question several times, saying he would say more when the report was out.

Barr said in the summary letter that Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice, instead presenting evidence on both sides of the question. Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided that the evidence was insufficient to establish obstruction.

__

BLACK HOLE

Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have revealed the first image ever made of a black hole.

Astronomers revealed the picture on Wednesday in Washington. They assembled data gathered by eight radio telescopes around the world to show the violent neighborhood near a supermassive black hole.

The image looks like a glowing eye. Co-discoverer Jessica Dempsey says it is a vivid ring of light that reminds her of the powerful flaming Eye of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Nothing, not even light, escapes from supermassive black holes. They are the light-sucking monsters of the universe theorized by Einstein more than a century ago and confirmed by observations for decades. The event horizon is the point of no return around them.

The results are being published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Some EU leaders favor granting Brexit delay

BRUSSELS (AP) — Some European leaders say they are inclined to grant British Prime Minister Theresa May’s request to push back the U.K.’s deadline for leaving the European Union.

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas says the EU “must do all that we can” to prevent the U.K. being out of the EU without a withdrawal deal or transition period, which could happen Friday if Brexit is not postponed.

Ratas says “of course” Estonia will support an extension.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins says if Britain is asking for more time, “I think we should consider giving them time.”

May has asked to push Brexit back until June 30, but many in the EU favor a delay of up to a year to give British politicians more time to break the country’s political impasse on Brexit.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that “for me, the proposal to last until the end of March next year is fine.”

But French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that “nothing is decided.”

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION

Who’s in charge of immigration policy? Trump says it’s him

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says there’s only one person in charge of his immigration policy: Him.

Trump was asked as he was leaving the White House Wednesday whether he had ever considering tapping his influential aide, Stephen Miller, to lead the department in the wake of Kirstjen Nielsen’s departure.

Trump says Miller is an “excellent guy’ and a “brilliant man,” but said, “Frankly, there’s only one person that’s running it: You know who that is? It’s me.”

Trump has picked United States Customs and Border Protection commissioner Kevin McAleenan to serve as acting secretary. Asked whether he might keep him on permanently, Trump said he likes McAleenan “a lot” and that it “could happen.”

He adds that, “right now” McAleenan is “the man.”

ELECTION 2020-MEDICARE FOR ALL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sanders reintroduces ‘Medicare for All’ proposal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders has come out with a new version of his “Medicare for All” plan.

He says it’s “not a radical idea to say that in the United States, every American who goes to a doctor should be able to afford the prescription drug he or she needs.”

The Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate says “health care is a human right, not a privilege.”

The bill’s reintroduction promises to shine a light on Democratic presidential candidates’ differing visions for the long term future of American health care.

President Donald Trump and Republicans are citing the astronomical price tag of Medicare for All.

HUMAN RELATIVE

Bones from Philippines cave reveal a new human cousin

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists have discovered a long-lost cousin of modern humans by analyzing fossil teeth and bones found in the Philippines.

The fossils came from a cave on the island of Luzon. In a paper presented Wednesday in the journal Nature, researchers said two of the specimens were at least 50,000 years and 67,000 years old. Around that time, east Asia was also occupied by our own species as well as Neanderthals and some other human relatives.

The creature apparently used stone tools and its small teeth suggest it might have been rather small-bodied.

One of the toe bones and the overall pattern of tooth shapes and sizes differ from what’s been seen before, but scientists don’t know exactly how the creature is related to us or our other close evolutionary kin.

OBIT-CHARLES VAN DOREN

Charles Van Doren, figure in game show scandals, dies at 93

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The central figure in the TV game show scandals of the late 1950s has died. Charles Van Doren was 93.

His son, John Van Doren, said he died of natural causes Tuesday at a care center for the elderly in Canaan, Connecticut.

Van Doren won a then-record $129,000 on the show “Twenty-One” in late 1956 and early 1957. He eventually pleaded guilty to perjury for lying to a Manhattan grand jury that investigated the scandal.

He later admitted in testimony before Congress that he had been given advance answers.

He spent the following decades largely out of the public eye.

Ralph (RAYF) Fiennes played Van Doren in “Quiz Show,” a 1994 film directed by Robert Redford and also starring John Turturro.

BREXIT-DIPLOMATIC DANCE

Backstage at Brexit summit: Huddles, deals, delicate dance

BRUSSELS (AP) — A daylong diplomatic ballet is playing out in the European Quarter of Brussels for another high-stakes Brexit summit.

It will culminate in a closed-door dinner where presidents and prime ministers will talk for hours and hours until no one disagrees anymore. And only then will British Prime Minister Theresa May find out when Brexit will finally happen .

But first, the Dutch prime minister is playing messenger between ally May and harder-line EU leaders. The French and German leaders are having their own huddle. A mini-club of North Sea countries is gathering elsewhere.

It is all part of the backdoor politicking that’s the only way the EU can ever come to a consensus. It’s baffling to outsiders — but the EU has elevated it into an art.

AP-US-SPRING-FLOODING-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Spring storm meets definition of bomb cyclone

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A storm impacting Rockies and Plains states has met the scientific definition of what’s commonly known as a “bomb cyclone.” It’s the second such blast to hit the region in less than a month.

The weather phenomenon is difficult to explain in layman’s terms. Essentially, air pressure drops rapidly and a storm strengthens explosively.

Forecaster David Roth at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center says what’s more important than the scientific term is the impacts. He says this week’s storm likely will be similar to the one that hit in mid-March. That one dropped heavy snow and led to massive flooding in the Midwest.

Weather service meteorologist Mike Connelly in South Dakota says the latest storm could be “historic” in terms of widespread heavy snow. He expects some records to be set.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.