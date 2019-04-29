SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING-CALIFORNIA Girl recalls attack: “I was scared, really, really scared” POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Eight-year-old Noya Dahan had finished praying and gone to play with other children at her Southern California synagogue when gunshots…

SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING-CALIFORNIA

Girl recalls attack: “I was scared, really, really scared”

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Eight-year-old Noya Dahan had finished praying and gone to play with other children at her Southern California synagogue when gunshots rang out. Her uncle grabbed her and the other children, leading them outside to safety as her leg bled from a shrapnel wound.

Noya recalled how the group of children cried out of fear after a gunman entered Chabad of Poway on Saturday morning and started shooting.

The onslaught on the last day of Passover, a Jewish holiday celebrating freedom, wounded Dahan, her uncle and the congregation’s rabbi. The attack killed beloved congregant Lori Kaye, 60.

Authorities said the 19-year-old gunman opened fire as about 100 people were worshipping exactly six months after a mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

ELECTION 2020-JOE BIDEN

Biden sets his sights on Pennsylvania early in 2020 race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Joe Biden is picking Pennsylvania for his first campaign speech of the presidential race. That signals his hopes of owning what may be the toughest battleground of next year’s election.

The former vice president’s speech to an organized labor crowd Monday afternoon in Pittsburgh comes days after he announced his candidacy and attended a fundraiser in Philadelphia.

For Biden, planting a flag in Pennsylvania makes sense: The longtime former senator from Delaware was born in Pennsylvania, has numerous ties to it and can use his deep inroads with influential state party figures to his advantage.

President Donald Trump’s campaign is already mapping out a strategy to win Pennsylvania for a second time, and the state forms the core of the president’s likeliest path to victory.

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-SOCIALISM

Republicans call Dems socialists. Will 2020 voters buy it?

ALAMOSA, Colo. (AP) — Republicans are trying to convince people that Democrats want to turn the U.S. toward socialism.

They cite Democratic proposals aimed at providing universal health care and curbing greenhouse gas emissions to make their case. But it’s not an easy sell among moderate voters.

In Associated Press interviews with dozens of people in Colorado, it’s clear that some harbor concerns about socialism, yet few volunteer it as a top-flight concern. Some think Republicans are trying to stir unease by raising the specter of the old, repressive Soviet Union and today’s chaotic Venezuela.

The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, has described his Republican Party as the “firewall that saves the country from socialism.”

SPAIN-ELECTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: EU congratulates Sánchez on Spanish victory

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The European Union executive says that it is confident that outgoing prime minister Pedro Sánchez “will be able to form a stable pro-European government that will allow Spain to continue to play an important role in the EU.”

Spokesman Margaritis Schinas added that the results also show that “a crushing majority of the Spanish population has chosen for clearly pro-European parties.”

He said that EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has called Sánchez to congratulate him on “his clear victory”

AFGHANISTAN-PEACE TALKS

Afghan president holds council to set agenda for peace talks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan president is hosting a grand council of some 2,500 prominent figures to agree on a shared approach to peace talks with the Taliban.

But the gathering — known as a Loya Jirga — instead looks to further aggravate divisions within the U.S.-backed government, even as America makes progress with the insurgents in direct talks aimed at ending the 18-year war

President Ashraf Ghani hopes to showcase unity at the gathering of politicians, tribal elders and others. But Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, his partner in a unity government brokered by the United States after a bitterly disputed election in 2014, heads a list of prominent no-shows.

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilza has held several rounds of talks with the Taliban, who refuse to negotiate directly with the Kabul government.

STANDING ON THE EDGE

Twitter terror: Arrests prompt concern over online extremism

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — Charges that three young men and a 16-year-old plotted to attack a Muslim settlement in upstate New York are raising difficult questions about technology’s role in exposing young people to ideology. The arrests in January came two years after one 19-year-old suspect began using his social media accounts to call for a revolution, with Muslims as one of his targets.

The four are accused of plotting against Islamberg in Delaware County, New York.

Beyond this case, the spread of extremist ideology online has sparked growing concern. Google and Facebook executives went before the House Judiciary Committee this month to answer questions about their platforms’ role in feeding hate crime and white nationalism. And Twitter announced new rules last fall prohibiting the use of “dehumanizing language” that risks “normalizing serious violence.”

BALTIMORE SHOOTING

Police: 7 shot, 1 fatally, in latest Baltimore violence

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say seven people have been shot, at least one fatally, in Baltimore.

Police department spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said authorities received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday reporting that multiple people had been shot.

Fennoy said one of the victims has died but that she had no information about the conditions of the others.

The shooting happened on a street in the western part of the city.

Fennoy says she has no immediate information on what prompted the shooting or of any suspect or suspects.

According to local media reports, the shooting happened while people were gathered for a cookout.

HAWAII CORRUPTION-POWER COUPLE

Corruption claims, mailbox send Hawaii power couple to trial

HONOLULU (AP) — Louis Kealoha was Honolulu’s Rolex-wearing police chief and his wife, Katherine, was the Maserati-driving prosecutor in charge of an elite unit targeting career criminals.

For years, they were at the apex of Honolulu law enforcement and lived in a swanky house near an exclusive country club.

Both emerged from humble roots and enjoyed widespread respect as Native Hawaiian role models until the mailbox outside their home disappeared in 2013 and precipitated their downfall.

Prosecutors say the couple funded a lavish lifestyle by defrauding banks, relatives and children.

They’re heading to trial next month on charges they orchestrated the framing of a relative for a mailbox theft because he threatened to expose their fraud.

Both say they are innocent in the scandal characterized as the largest corruption case in Hawaii history.

SEATTLE CRANE COLLAPSE

Seattle college says student was among those killed by crane

SEATTLE (AP) — The identities of the four people killed when a construction crane fell from a Seattle building are expected to be released Monday.

The King County Medical Examiner’s office said it would release the names of the female and three males who died in the accident Saturday afternoon.

Seattle Pacific University said Sunday a freshman student was among those killed when the crane fell from a building under construction on Google’s new Seattle campus onto Mercer Street.

The university said in a statement that Sarah Wong was a freshman who intended to major in nursing and lived on campus.

The university says Wong was in a car when the crane fell.

SRI LANKA-BLASTS

Church wants more vigorous crackdown on Sri Lankan Islamists

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Catholic church in Sri Lanka says the government should crack down on Islamists with more vigor “as if on war footing” in the aftermath of the Easter bombings.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said the church may not be able to stop people from taking the law into their own hands unless the government conducts a more thorough investigation and prevents further attacks.

The cardinal said Monday he is not satisfied in the manner in which the government has done its investigations so far. Ranjith told reporters, “All the security forces should be involved and function as if on war footing.”

More than 250 people died in the blasts targeting worshippers in three churches and in three luxury hotels.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.