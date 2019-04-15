202
Unsuccessful abortions focus of bill in N. Carolina Senate

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 5:12 am 04/15/2019 05:12am
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The abortion debate is intensifying in North Carolina over a Republican measure supporters say will ensure doctors care properly for live babies delivered in unsuccessful abortions.

Abortion-rights activists argue the proposal slated for state Senate floor debate late Monday is unnecessary for a non-existent problem and is designed to intimidate physicians and women who need medically necessary later-term abortions.

The bill requires health care practitioners to treat medically a child born alive after an abortion like any person. They could face a felony with active prison time and monetary penalties if they don’t.

Social conservatives present data showing post-abortion live births occur and describe adults who say they survived them.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper criticized the measure through a spokeswoman, raising expectations he’d veto it if given legislative approval.

National News
