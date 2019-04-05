202
Home » National News » UK, US, and France…

UK, US, and France warn Syria not to use chemical weapons

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 11:23 am 04/05/2019 11:23am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Britain, France and the United States are warning the Syria against using chemical weapons on opponents of the government.

The foreign ministers of the three countries say in a joint statement that Syria’s past use of such weapons “cannot be disputed.”

They say they will “act strongly and swiftly” in the event of any future attack.

The statement was released ahead of the two- and three-year anniversaries of chemical weapons attacks in Syria for which the three nations vow to hold the perpetrators to account. They also renewed demands for a negotiated political settlement to the conflict in Syria.

The government of Syrian President Bashar Assad has denied using chemical weapons against opponents. International investigators have confirmed that the weapons have been used but stopped short of accusing specific perpetrators.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!