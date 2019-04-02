202
TV host Deborah Norville will have cancerous nodule removed

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 8:30 am 04/02/2019 08:30am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Inside Edition” anchor Deborah Norville will undergo surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule from her neck.

The 60-year-old host says in a video a viewer reached out a long time ago and told her she had seen a lump on her neck. Norville says she had it checked out and a doctor said it was a thyroid nodule.

Norville says it was nothing until recently, when the doctor said it was a “very localized form of cancer.” Norville says she will not need chemotherapy.

She asked viewers to pray for her and her surgeon.

Norville has anchored “Inside Edition” since 1995.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

