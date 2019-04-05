202
TSA agent arrested at Denver airport on child sex charges

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 8:58 pm 04/05/2019 08:58pm
DENVER (AP) — A Transportation Security Administration agent has been arrested at Denver International Airport on charges of sexual assault on a child.

The Denver Post reports 33-year-old Matthew Paul Barnett was arrested Friday on 12 felony counts.

No listed phone number could be found for Barnett. Online jail records didn’t indicate whether he has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The TSA fired Barnett after his arrest.

Barnett faces counts of sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse.

No further information was available on the incidents.

