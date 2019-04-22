202
Trump ‘not even a little bit’ worried about impeachment

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 12:49 pm 04/22/2019 12:49pm
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that “nobody” disobeys his orders, a reference to the Mueller report, which paints a deeply unflattering picture of his presidency.

Trump made the comments Monday during the annual Easter Egg roll when asked by reporters about special counsel Robert Mueller’s portrayal of a White House in which staffers often ignore the president’s orders.

The report suggested that some of those refusals helped protect the president from himself.

But Trump insisted Monday: “Nobody disobeys my orders.”

Trump was also asked whether he was worried about impeachment, a talking point among some liberal Democrats.

His reply? “Not even a little bit.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

