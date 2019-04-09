202
Home » National News » Trump says he'll put…

Trump says he’ll put tariffs on $11B in EU goods

By The Associated Press April 9, 2019 8:21 am 04/09/2019 08:21am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll put tariffs on $11 billion worth of European Union cheese, wine and other goods to retaliate for what Washington says are improper subsidies to Airbus.

The U.S. trade representative said Monday that the World Trade Organization repeatedly has found that EU subsidies to the European aircraft maker have caused “adverse effects” to the U.S.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he “will now put Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU products! The EU has taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years. It will soon stop!”

A preliminary list of EU goods facing additional U.S. duties includes everything from aircraft and aircraft parts to cheese and wine.

The list was released for public comment, subject to arbitration at the WTO. Results are expected this summer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News National News White House
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!