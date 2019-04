Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max jets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering some unsolicited advice to Boeing, manufacturer of the troubled 737 Max jet. Trump tweeted Monday that if he were in charge of Boeing, he would “FIX” the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering some unsolicited advice to Boeing, manufacturer of the troubled 737 Max jet.

Trump tweeted Monday that if he were in charge of Boeing, he would “FIX” the plane, “add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.” He adds: “No product has suffered like this one.”

Trump — who brands his hotels, golf courses and buildings with the Trump name — tweeted sarcastically, “what the hell do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!)”

Airlines and countries around the world have grounded the Boeing 737 Max or banned it from airspace after an Ethiopian Airlines crash last month. A crash involving the same model happened off Indonesia in October.

Trump once owned a short-lived airline: Trump Shuttle.

