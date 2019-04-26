202
Home » National News » Trump distills his take…

Trump distills his take on Mueller report to ‘No C or O!’

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 12:19 pm 04/26/2019 12:19pm
Share
President Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Indianapolis to speak at the National Rifle Association annual meeting, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has shared a profusion of thoughts since the release of the Mueller report last week on his campaign’s dealings with Russia.

On Friday, Trump distilled his take on the 448-page special counsel’s report to the bare essentials, tweeting “NO C OR O!”

That’s shorthand for Trump’s oft-repeated declaration of “no collusion or obstruction.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report did not find a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to help him win the 2016 election.

But Mueller reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Attorney General William Barr later said the president was not guilty of obstruction.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!