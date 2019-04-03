202
Trial delayed for ex-officer charged in neighbor’s death

By The Associated Press April 3, 2019 7:30 am 04/03/2019 07:30am
DALLAS (AP) — A judge has delayed the trial for a white former Dallas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man in his own apartment.

Amber Guyger had been scheduled to go on trial for murder in August for last year’s killing of her neighbor, Botham Jean. According to the Dallas Morning News , a judge on Monday moved the trial to Sept. 23 because of a scheduling conflict with defense attorneys.

Guyger told authorities that she entered Jean’s apartment, thinking it was her own, and fatally shot him. She was initially arrested on a manslaughter charge but a grand jury later indicted her for murder.

Jean was a 26-year-old native of the Caribbean island of St. Lucia who worked in Dallas for an accounting and consulting firm.

Topics:
National News
