Town keeps playing Smith recording amid racist allegations

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — The mayor of a New Jersey shore town says they will continue to play Kate Smith’s recording of “God Bless America” on its boardwalk despite allegations of racism against the singer.…

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — The mayor of a New Jersey shore town says they will continue to play Kate Smith’s recording of “God Bless America” on its boardwalk despite allegations of racism against the singer.

Wildwood has traditionally started each day by playing the song. Mayor Ernie Troiano says it’s a patriotic song that has “nothing to do with anything but America.”

Troiano’s comments come as some sports teams have stopped playing Smith’s version of the song amid conflicting claims about several of her tunes, including her 1939 hit “That’s Why the Darkies Were Born.” The tune originated in the 1931 Broadway revue “George White’s Scandals,” and was considered satire at the time. Smith’s likeness also appears in a 1939 ad that heavily uses the mammy caricature, one of the most well-known racist depictions of black women.

Smith died in 1986.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.