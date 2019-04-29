202
Home » National News » Tip leads police to…

Tip leads police to 4 bodies at Ohio apartment complex

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 5:29 am 04/29/2019 05:29am
Share

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Four bodies were found at a West Chester Township apartment complex and police say foul play is suspected.

WCPO-TV reports that Chief Joel Herzog says authorities are investigating the deaths as homicides and that police are still searching for a suspect.

A tip to authorities on Sunday at about 10 p.m. led police to find the bodies at the apartment complex Lakefront at West Chester on Wyndtree Drive.

Authorities established a perimeter around the complex early Monday but did not find a suspect. Police have said there was no immediate threat to the community. A spokesperson says police do not yet have a “person of interest.”

Police did not release any information on the victims or how they died.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!