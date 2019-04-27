202
This is spring? Weekend snow, cold hit Midwestern states

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 2:10 pm 04/27/2019 02:10pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Winter storm warnings have been posted in at least four Midwestern states as spring pauses for a mix of rain and snow just days before the calendar turns to May.

The Chicago White Sox scratched a Saturday baseball game with the Detroit Tigers as snow fell in northern Illinois. The National Weather Service predicted as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) on both sides of the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

Winter storm warnings were also posted for southern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa, where snow was piling up.

The National Weather Service is 64predicting difficult travel and possible tree damage due to strong winds and limited visibility. The temperature in Chicago was 33 degrees (0.56 Celsius), 30 degrees colder than Friday’s conditions.

