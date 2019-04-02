202
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 1:07 pm 04/02/2019 01:07pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 31, 2019:

1. Aquaman (2018)

2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

3. Second Act (2018)

4. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

5. Simple Favor

6. Mary Poppins Returns

7. Instant Family

8. Green Book

9. A Star Is Born (2018)

10. Creed II

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. On the Basis of Sex

2. Stan & Ollie

3. Dragged Across Concrete

4. What We Do In the Shadows

5. Bone Tomahawk

6. Diet Fiction

7. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

8. Iceman

9. Combat Obscura

10. RBG

