MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the winner of a $768 million Powerball jackpot drawn in March (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Two Republican lawmakers are introducing a bill that would allow lottery winners in Wisconsin to remain anonymous.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Rep. Gary Tauchen announced the bill Tuesday, about 40 minutes after Manuel Franco of West Allis appeared a Madison news conference to reveal he had won a $768 million Powerball jackpot, the third largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Current state law doesn’t allow lottery winners to remain anonymous. Tauchen said in a news release announcing the bill that lottery winners often become targets of fraud, abuse and harassment.

Franco said at his news conference that he felt a sense of paranoia after he realized he won. He says he thought somebody was behind him every day and he kept the winning ticket in a safe.

12:35 p.m.

A 24-year-old suburban Milwaukee man says he screamed for about 5 or 10 minutes after realizing he won a $768 million Powerball jackpot — the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

Manuel Franco, of West Allis, came forward at a news conference Tuesday in Madison, where Wisconsin’s lottery is headquartered. Franco said his heart started racing when he realized one of the 10 individual tickets he bought a Powerball drawing last month was a winner.

Franco says he quit his job a couple days later but declined to say where he worked.

Franco says he plans to be wise about spending his new wealth and wants “to help out the world.”

He says he chose the cash option lump sum of $477 million.

9:27 a.m.

The winner of Powerball lottery ticket worth an estimated $768 million will soon be revealed.

Lottery officials scheduled a news conference Tuesday in Wisconsin where the ticket was sold last month. Wisconsin lottery officials said a person coming forward to claim the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history will attend the news conference. They didn’t indicate whether it is one individual winner or a person representing a group of people.

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin, a city of about 40,000 people roughly 14 miles (23 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. The ticket has a cash option of $477 million.

The gas station will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

