The Latest: Tennessee suspect captured after 5 bodies found

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 11:21 pm 04/27/2019 11:21pm
WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on five bodies found in rural homes in Tennessee (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody in the investigation into five bodies found in two rural Tennessee homes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Saturday night that 25-year-old Michael Cummins was in custody. A number of law enforcement agencies were searching for Cummins, saying he could be armed and dangerous.

Four of the bodies were found in one home, while the fifth victim was found in another home. The TBI believes the two scenes are related.

Authorities have not released any details about the victims.

Sumner County is northeast of Nashville and borders Kentucky. The scenes are near the town of Westmoreland.

___

9:20 p.m.

Authorities say they have found five bodies in two rural Tennessee homes and are searching for a possibly armed suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Saturday night that investigators are looking for Michael Cummins in connection with the slayings in Sumner County.

Four of the bodies were found in one home, while the fifth victim was found in another home. The TBI believes the two scenes are related.

Investigators say Cummins may be in the woods nearby. Authorities have not released any details about the victims.

Sumner County is northeast of Nashville and borders Kentucky. The scenes are near the town of Westmoreland.

