The Latest: Rabbi recalls moment shooter confronted him

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 9:25 am 04/28/2019 09:25am
Heavily armed San Diego police officers approach a house thought to be the home of 19 year-old John T. Earnest, who is a suspect in the shooting of several people in a Poway synagogue, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. A gunman used an AR-type assault weapon to shoot worshippers at Chabad of Poway, San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at a California synagogue (all times local):

6:20 a.m.

The rabbi of a California synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting recalls the moment the suspected shooter pointed a gun at him.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein says he was in the middle of his Saturday sermon at the Chabad of Poway when he heard loud noises. Goldstein says during a phone interview Sunday on “Today” he was “face-to-face with this murderer, this terrorist” when he turned around.

He says he put his hands up to protect himself and lost one of his fingers in the shooting.

One person, 60-year-old Lori Kaye, was killed in the shooting. The rabbi remembered her as a “pioneering, founding member” of the congregation and says he is “heartbroken” by her death.

At least three others, including Goldstein, were injured.

