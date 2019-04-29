The Latest: Officials: Suspect seen wearing bloody shirt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into seven people killed in rural Tennessee (all times local): 3:45 p.m. Authorities say man suspected of killing seven people in two rural Tennessee homes was…

3:45 p.m.

Authorities say man suspected of killing seven people in two rural Tennessee homes was seen wearing a bloodstained shirt and told acquaintances he was saving a bullet for himself.

That’s according to an affidavit filed with a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Michael Cummins.

Law enforcement officials arrested Cummins on Saturday about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from one of the Sumner County crime scenes. Those killed included Cummins’ parents and other relatives. An eighth victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

According to the affidavit, two people told investigators that Cummins had stolen a car. It was later found abandoned and investigators determined it was registered to Shirley Fehrle. She is the only victim who was found in a separate house and investigators have said she had no known relationship to Cummins.

11:45 a.m.

Officials say the seven people killed in two homes in rural Tennessee included the parents of the suspect and other relatives.

Law enforcement officials arrested 25-year-old Michael Cummins on Saturday about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away from one of the Sumner County crime scenes. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch called the scenes “horrific” and “gruesome.”

On Monday, TBI identified those killed as David Carl Cummins and Clara Jane Cummings, the suspect’s parents; Charles Edward Hosale, his uncle; Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, whose relationship to him isn’t clear; Rachel’s 12-year-old daughter, Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee; and Rachel’s mother, Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols. Another victim found, Shirley B. Fehrle, was found in a separate home and has no known relationship to Cummins.

An eighth victim, another relative, remained hospitalized in critical condition.

