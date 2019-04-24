The Latest: House arrest, monitoring for arrested sheriff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the indictment of a South Carolina sheriff (all times local): 4:30 p.m. A judge has ordered a sheriff in South Carolina to remain under electronic monitoring as he…

4:30 p.m.

A judge has ordered a sheriff in South Carolina to remain under electronic monitoring as he awaits trial on embezzlement charges.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone also was ordered to remain under house arrest for at least a week after his arrest Wednesday.

Prosecutors asked for the requirements because they said they were concerned Boone might retaliate against sheriff’s office employees who cooperated with the state investigation.

The indictments against Boone say he used county funds and drug seizure money to buy groceries, window tinting and other personal items.

Boone is charged with two counts of embezzlement and misconduct in office. He didn’t have a lawyer at his bond hearing.

Boone is the 11th South Carolina sheriff indicted or accused of criminal activity in the past decade.

11:40 a.m.

A South Carolina sheriff has been indicted after prosecutors say he used county funds and drug seizure money to buy groceries, window tinting and other personal items.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone was charged Wednesday with misconduct in office and two counts of embezzlement.

The indictments say Boone used the money on a wide range of items, including bicycle and baseball equipment, coolers, tools and floor mats. The documents list places Boone shopped, including Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Mainstream Boutique and Rapid Weight Loss.

The indictment doesn’t give the exact amount Boone spent, but says it is less than $20,000.

Boone didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Boone is at least the 10th South Carolina sheriff indicted or accused of criminal activity in the past decade.

