The Latest: Police look for motive in North Dakota deaths

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on bodies found at a business in the Bismarck, North Dakota, suburb of Mandan (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Police in North Dakota say they’re searching for a motive for the killings of four people at a property management company in Mandan.

Chief Jason Ziegler says a suspect remains at large but emphasized there is no danger to the public based on evidence recovered at the crime scene.

Police found the bodies of three men and one woman Monday morning when they responded to a medical call at the building. The company, RJR Maintenance and Management, is in a business district about 100 yards back from a busy main road in Mandan known as the Strip.

Police have not said how the victims were killed and they’ve yet to release their names. Their families have not been notified.

5:20 p.m.

North Dakota authorities say four people were found dead inside a property management company in Mandan and police are looking for a suspect.

Mandan police say they have not yet identified the deceased but the victims were three men and one woman. Authorities are not saying how they were killed.

The company, RJR Maintenance and Management, is in a business district about 100 yards back from a busy main road in Mandan known as the Strip. Mandan is a town of about 22,000 adjoining the state capital of Bismarck.

5:10 p.m.

North Dakota authorities say four people were found dead inside a property management company in Mandan and police are looking for a suspect.

Mandan police say they have not yet identified the deceased but the victims were three males and one female. Authorities are not saying how they were killed.

The company, RJR Maintenance and Management, is in a business district about 100 yards back from a busy main road in Mandan known as the Strip. Mandan is a town of about 22,000 adjoining the state capital of Bismarck.

11:45 a.m.

Police investigating “several” bodies found at a North Dakota business are checking nearby surveillance video.

Police in Mandan say the bodies were found Monday morning after they responded to a medical call at a business. They released no other details.

Authorities were gathered outside RJR Maintenance and Management, a property management company.

The company is in a business district about 100 yards back from a busy main road in Mandan known as the Strip. Mandan is a town of about 22,000 adjoining the state capital of Bismarck.

Darin Helbling, a manager at a nearby bowling alley, says police asked to see his business’ surveillance video. Helbling says it showed only a couple of vehicles on the road that separates the businesses since 10 p.m. Sunday.

10:40 a.m.

Police in North Dakota say “several” bodies have been found inside a business in suburban Bismarck.

Officers responded to a medical call at the business Monday morning and found several people dead inside. The Mandan Police Department did not say how many and did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

Morton County referred a request for comment to city police. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirms that it’s helping with the investigation. It hasn’t offered any details.

