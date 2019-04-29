The Latest: Agency: Oklahoma police shooting probe ongoing

HUGO, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on a police shooting in Oklahoma that left three children and a man suspected in a robbery injured (all times local): 6:30 p.m. The state agency investigating an Oklahoma…

HUGO, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on a police shooting in Oklahoma that left three children and a man suspected in a robbery injured (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The state agency investigating an Oklahoma police shooting that left three children and a robbery suspect injured has given few details but says the probe is ongoing and evolving.

Residents of Hugo, Oklahoma, demonstrated Monday and demanded answers about questions in the Friday shooting that hurt 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith and the children, ages 5, 4 and 1. All four have been released from the hospital.

Smith is jailed in Choctaw County on a robbery charge. Jail records don’t indicate he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has not released the names of two detectives placed on paid leave after gunfire broke out when they approached a pickup truck that Smith and the children were in.

Authorities have not said if Smith fired a weapon in the confrontation.

12:30 p.m.

Residents of an Oklahoma town are demanding answers after police opened fire on a truck, wounding three children and a robbery suspect.

It isn’t clear why two Hugo officers opened fire Friday on the truck that 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith and the children were in. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the children — ages 5, 4 and 1 — have been released from the hospital.

Janice Palmer joined a demonstration in Hugo on Sunday and tells TV station KTEN she’s not placing blame but that the “incident needs to be heard.”

Smith was being held Monday on an aggravated robbery complaint in the jail in Choctaw County, Oklahoma, after being treated and released from a Texas hospital. Records don’t indicate whether Smith has an attorney yet.

