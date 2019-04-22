202
CORRECTS: Texas safety officials say six people have died in a small plane crash in central Texas

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 1:40 pm 04/22/2019 01:40pm
DALLAS (AP) — CORRECTS: Texas safety officials say six people have died in a small plane crash in central Texas. (Corrects APNewsAlert that incorrectly attributed the number of dead to the Federal Aviation Administration.)

National News
