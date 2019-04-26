202
Home » National News » Texas settles lawsuit over…

Texas settles lawsuit over bungled search for illegal votes

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 4:22 pm 04/26/2019 04:22pm
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has settled a federal lawsuit over the state’s bungled search for non-citizens among the state’s 16 million registered voters.

The agreement announced Friday ends an effort by Texas elections officials that led to the state wrongly questioning the U.S. citizenship of tens of thousands of voters.

Texas will also pay $450,000 to civil rights groups that sued after the state announced in January that it had identified nearly 100,000 people who were potentially ineligible to vote.

President Donald Trump seized on the reports out of Texas to renew his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

But the data used by the state was deeply flawed and failed to exclude scores of naturalized U.S. citizens. A federal judge called the state’s effort a “solution looking for a problem.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!