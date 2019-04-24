202
Texas officer charged for killing man who ran over his foot

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 2:50 pm 04/24/2019 02:50pm
BURNET, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer is charged with murder for fatally shooting a man who ran over his foot.

Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson says former Patrol Sgt. Russell Butler also had been fired for violating the department’s use of force policy. KVUE television reports Butler was charged Tuesday with murder and three counts of aggravated assault by a public servant for the killing of 25-year-old Brandon Michael Jacque in the city about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northwest of Austin.

Police previously said Butler shot Jacque in March after responding to a call about loud music and finding him parked in a red car. Jacque began driving off and ran over March’s left foot after being ordered to stop. Butler then fired into the car, hitting Jacque.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

