By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla posts Q1 net loss of more than $700 million as sales of its electric cars slump and demand appears to be waning.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla posts Q1 net loss of more than $700 million as sales of its electric cars slump and demand appears to be waning.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.