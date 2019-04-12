202
Tennessee man who intervened in shooting honored again

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 7:54 pm 04/12/2019 07:54pm
FILE - In this April 22, 2018 file photo, James Shaw Jr., shows his hand that was injured when he disarmed a shooter inside a Waffle House, in Nashville, Tenn. Kid Rock's profane comments Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, on live TV have gotten him booted from leading the Nashville Christmas Parade. Instead, parade organizers have invited Shaw, the man hailed as a community hero for wrestling a gun away from the shooter during a Nashville Waffle House shooting in April that killed four people and injured four others. (Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who has been called a hero for his intervention in a Waffle House shooting has been honored again.

The U.S. Justice Department says in a news release that James Shaw Jr. received the Special Courage Award at the National Crime Victims’ Service Awards in Washington on Friday.

Shaw was dining at a Waffle House in Nashville on April 22, 2018, when a gunman wearing only a jacket opened fire outside with an AR-15 rifle before storming the restaurant. Four people were killed. Shaw and three others were injured.

Shaw has been hailed as a hero for wrestling the rifle away and throwing it over a counter.

He was honored at a Nashville Predators game, spoke with President Donald Trump, and was praised by Vice President Mike Pence.

