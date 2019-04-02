202
Teen sets record as youngest around-the-world solo pilot

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 4:37 am 04/02/2019 04:37am
MONROE, La. (AP) — It’s now official: A Louisiana teenager is the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world.

Look up “Mason Andrews” at www.guinnessworldrecords.com, and there he is: “Youngest person to circumnavigate by aircraft, solo.”

The Monroe resident was 18 years and 163 days old when he landed his Piper PA-32 Lance in Monroe on Oct. 6. The previous record-holder, Lachlan Smart of Queensland, Australia, was 71 days older.

Andrews’ trip took 180 flight hours over 76 days, including nearly three weeks stuck in the Philippines by typhoons.

The News-Star reports that Andrews’ family learned during the weekend that his record had been certified.

Andrews tells KNOE-TV he’s aiming at another record. He won’t say what it is, but says it could be the biggest aviation achievement in a decade.

